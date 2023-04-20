COALPORT — The bravery of a young World War II soldier was memorialized as the bridge on Lyleville Road in Beccaria Township was named for Cpl. Cecil J. Snyder.
A ceremony was held under sunny skies on Thursday afternoon at Beechwood Park, Coalport, to recognize Snyder’s bravery and remember the young man who willingly served his county.
State Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield/Cambria, thanked those in attendance and said ceremonies like Thursdays as possible because of veterans’ service.
“We are able to be here because of the blood, sweat, tears and sometimes death of our soldiers,” he said.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043 Commander Brian Peacock said, “We are honored to dedicate the bridge. When we dedicate a landmark, no matter what it is, it becomes a lasting memory. Cecil made the supreme sacrifice. This is a symbol of that sacrifice. The bridge will carry on his legacy.”
He said it was through the efforts of Snyder’s nephew, William “Bink” Snyder Jr., the family’s effort began to have the bridge named as a memorial to him.
“Today is an important part of our history. Every time we drive over the bridge and someone asks who Cecil was, we can tell them he was a proud soldier who gave his life in defense of our great country,” Peacock added.
Linda Defosse, family representative, spoke about William Snyder Jr.’s work to have the bridge commemorated in his uncle’s name.
“I appreciate the work of (state Rep.Tommy Sankey and state Rep. Dallas Kephart) and the state Department of Transportation in getting this passed. This takes a long time. It does not happen overnight. We appreciate the support. It is good to see so many here.”
The national anthem was performed by the Glendale High School Marching Vikings, under the direction of Jeremiah Dobo. Taps were played by band member Claire Kozak.
The honor guard of the VFW posted the colors and executed a gun salute.
Snyder was born in the small town of Lyleville and enlisted in the U.S. Army in May 1939. During his service, he received specialized training as a technician and became a member of the Army Air Corps.
When World War II was declared, Snyder was deployed to the Philippine Islands — part of the Pacific Theatre. He was killed on Dec. 14, 1944 when his base was captured by Japanese forces.
He is interred at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. and is memorialized at the family’s plot in the cemetery at Lyleville.
Snyder was awarded the Purple Heart, the World War II Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the Army Presidential Unite Citation, the Army Good Conduct Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal.
Legislation to name the bridge, spanning Clearfield Creek on state Route 3008, was authored in 2019 by former state Rep. Tommy Sankey. The legislation became law as part of Act 44 of 2019.
PennDOT District 2-0 Executive Director Tom Prestash said the bridge at Lyleville is one of 18 in Clearfield County to be named as a memorial through legislation.