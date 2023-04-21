BECCARIA — Another bridge in Beccaria Township has become a memorial to the sacrifice of a World War II soldier.
On Friday afternoon in the small town of Beccaria, the bridge on state Route 729, Tyrone Pike, spanning Muddy Run near the border of Beccaria and Gulich townships was dedicated as Tech. Sgt. Arthur K. Stiles.
The ceremony was hosted by state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield/Cambria. The legislation to name the bridge as a memorial to Stiles was introduced by retired state Rep. Tommy Sankey.
Kephart noted it is because of the self-sacrifice of Stiles and other soldiers and veterans like him that the group, that included family members, county officials and others, could gather to dedicate a bridge.
“I don’t know anything more someone can do for their county than to give their life,” he said.
A member of the Stiles family read an excerpt of a letter his family received from the pilot of the plane where he served as a radio operator. He said his letter has been handed down through the family along with two three-ring binders filled with letters Stiles sent to his family while he was serving.
The pilot wrote the plane was flying over France when the engine failed.
“We were doing well and then we flew into the clear. There were six German fighter planes waiting for us. I gave the order to bail out. The controls went out on the plane and it went into a spin. I managed to escape from the hatch but the boys in the back went down with the plane.”
Stiles was born March 4, 1921 in Beccaria, the son of Thomas Dunmire Stiles and Eleanor (Caldwell) Stiles. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in September 1942.
He served with the 561st Bombardment Squadron, 388th Bombardment Group, U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. He was the plane’s radio operator.
He was killed in action Dec. 5, 1943 in Cognac, France. He was interred in Gettysburg National Cemetery.
For his service and sacrifice, Stiles received the Air Medal, the Purple Heart, the World War II Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the Army Presidential Unit Citation, the Army Good Conduct Medal and the European-American-Middle Easter Campaign commendation.
The state Department of Transportation District 2-0 Executive Director Tom Prestash told the crowd there are 384 state owned bridges in Clearfield County and only 18 of those have legislation enacted naming them.
“It’s a remarkable honor bestowed at a few events like this. These bridges serve as a reminder of what men and women did for their communities. Their accomplishments and bravery are truly inspiring,” Prestash said
Veterans of Foreign Wars Stephen F. Kandrach Post 6321 of Smithmill’s Commander Jason Zendek said the sacrifice of soldiers is far more worthy than a memorial.
“We honor them that go forth so willingly to serve our nation like Arthur K. Stiles. His memory deserves our deepest respect.”
Music for the ceremony was provided by Glendale High School’s Chamber Singers and Players. They sang the national anthem.
Musicians from the Players performed Taps and a drum roll when the sign was unveiled.