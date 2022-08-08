A bail revocation hearing was held Monday for Michael Anthony Guy, 58, of Clearfield, who is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl, before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
The hearing was held because Guy allegedly violated the conditions of his bail by testing positive for illegal drugs (marijuana) and for contacting the alleged victim’s mother.
Guy’s bail was set at $50,000 monetary, which he posted and was released on supervised bail, but it was revoked after he tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine when he reported to the probation office on July 6, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said.
Steve Gillespie testified that Guy told him he was smoking marijuana with another man and said the positive methamphetamine test probably came about because the other man had put methamphetamine in the marijuana.
Guy’s sample was sent to a laboratory for further testing and on July 13, Gillespie said he received the results showing Guy was negative for methamphetamine but positive for illegal marijuana.
Gillespie said he still recommends Guy’s bail being revoked because the charges against Guy were “very serious,” and smoking marijuana is a violation of his bail.
Because of the drug use, Guy was placed in the Clearfield County Jail on a probation detainer, Lumadue said.
Warden David Kessling testified that while Guy was in jail, he called the victim’s mother 23 times between July 14 and Aug. 7, and the calls lasted roughly 20 minutes.
Kessling said Guy provided a fake name on his phone list so the jail staff didn’t know he was calling the victim’s mother at the time.
He said all inmates’ calls from the jail are recorded and the phone numbers they call are logged by a third party company, and he and the deputy warden are the only ones who have access this information via a website.
The victim’s mother testified that Guy called her on several occasions while he was in jail.
Shaw argued to Ammerman that Guy did not violate his bail by contacting the victim’s mother because his bail was revoked and he was in jail at the time. Lumadue countered by saying that the no contact provision remains in effect despite Guy being incarcerated and she asked that his bail be revoked and forfeited.
Ammerman said Shaw’s argument was “interesting” and asked Shaw if he could back up his claim with case law. Shaw said he believed he could and Ammerman asked him to provide it to the court by the end of the business day on Tuesday.
Ammerman is taking Shaw’s argument under advisement and did not issue a ruling yesterday.
Guy is charged with criminal attempt-aggravated indecent assault of a child — felony of the first degree, criminal attempt-aggravated indecent assault/without consent — felony of the second degree, aggravated indecent assault/victim less than 13-years-old — felony of the second degree, indecent assault/victim less than 13-years-old — felony of the third degree and indecent assault/without consent — misdemeanor of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 8, staff at the Clearfield Area Elementary School reported that a student disclosed she was assaulted by Guy, an acquaintance of her mother.
During the interview, the girl said on April 7, she fell asleep on the couch. When she woke up, Guy was inappropriately touching her underneath the covers.