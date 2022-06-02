Clearfield Area High School’s FFA celebrated the close of a successful school year at its 60th annual banquet.
The event was held in the cafeteria at Clearfield Area High School with approximately 75 members, guests and award presenters attending.
The banquet was opened by FFA President Chloe Pflueger. “It was an exciting and productive year for our chapter,” she said.
Following the meal, awards were presented. Dylan Henry received the farming award; Sara Buchwitz, the outstanding home garden award in memory of Earl Guelph; and Sam Rish, the outstanding service award.
Bernie Reorda and Jacob Millinder, small gas engine awards; Aidan Rougeoux, discovery award; Kaitlin Canter, outstanding freshman award; and Katherine Thomas, outstanding sophomore award.
Jacob Milliner, outstanding junior award; Kyra Henry, outstanding senior award; Kaitlin Canter, outstanding FFA member award; Rayanna Lichvarchik, environmental conservation award; and Chloe Pflueger, best equine project award.
Dontay Land, courage to succeed award; Kaitlin Canter, outstanding female award; Reese Benton, most active first year member award; and Kyra Henry, the William Mackereth Honorary Parliamentary Speaking award.
Daisy Knepp, the Cracked Egg award; Reese Benton and Isakk Way, the Clearfield County Conservation District awards; Braylen Way, the Gormont Poultry award; and Jesse Lumadue, the Wilmer Lippert Land Judging award.
FFA career development event winner awards were presented to Chloe Pflueger, wildlife; Kaitlin Canter, equine science; Reese Benton, veterinary science; Isakk Way, aquatics; Kaitlin Canter, livestock evaluation; Reese Benton, forestry; Rayanna Lichvarchik, FFA knowledge; Dylan Henry, dairy management; Sam Rish, agriculture mechanical; and Jacob Millinder, small gas engine.
Greenhand awards were received by Ben Mallon, Daisy Knepp, Violet Motch, Sam Rish, Aidan Rougeaux, Sara Buchwitz, Dontay Land, Brayson Gaines, Dylan Henry, Madi McBride, Bernie Reorda, Jacob Swartz, Kaitlin Canter, Natalie Lumadue and Reese Benton.
Katherine Thomas, Rayanna Lichvarchik, Jacob Milliner, Kyra Henry and Braylen Way received chapter degrees.
Reese Benton was presented the star greenhand award and Rayanna Lichvarchik, the star chapter award.
Academic awards were presented to Kyra Henry, Reese Benton, Chloe Pflueger, Daisy Knepp, Kaitlin Canter, Rayanna Lichvarchik, Sara Buchwitz, Madi McBride, Natalie Lumadue and Violet Motch.
Chloe Pflueger received the leadership award. The sunshine awards were given to Daisy Knepp and Brayson Gaines. Ben Mallon and Kaitlin Canter were presented the FFA citizenship awards.
Senior FFA members were recognized. They are Chloe Pflueger, Isakk Way, Jesse Lumadue, Dakota Knepp and Kyra Henry.
Lauren Francisco was named an honorary FFA member.
2022-23 officers were installed. They are President Reese Benton, Vice President Kaitlin Canter, Secretary Daisy Knepp, Treasurer Sam Rish, Reporter Brayson Gaines, Sentinel Rayanna Lichvarchik, Chaplin Ben Mallon, Historian Jacob Millinder and Parliamentarian Madi McBride.
Awards were sponsored by Kerr Cattle Co., Robbins Lumber, Circle B Farrier Services, Gray’s Engine Service, Cory Leonard, Sherri Gaines, Fire Art LLC, CAM General Contracting, Dr. and Mrs. Fred Ralston, the Clearfield County Conservation District, Clearfield Florist, Sways Lawn Care, Sharon Vokes, Susan Reed, Carns Equipment, Bowman Masonry, Katie Jo Bowman Ceprish, Curwensville Feed Store, Pennsylvania Grain Processing, the Country Butcher and Gormont Poultry.