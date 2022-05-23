Plans are continuing for the Aviation Awareness Day at Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport.
The event is set for Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport, 801 Airport Rd., Clearfield.
The event will be made up of free activities and displays with the purpose of emphasizing the importance of the municipal airport to the local community.
The airport’s partners, local fire departments, police departments, Stat MedEvac and others are being contacted and a number have agreed to participate, Vice Chairman Paul Snyder said at the authority’s recent meeting, “We are working on it.”
Experimental Aircraft Association No. 748 has committed to having a fly-in and will offer food, either a breakfast or lunch items. EAA will also be offering free Young Eagles flights for youth age eight to 17 in the afternoon, weather permitting.
The authority was encouraged by Commissioner Dave Glass to host an event to build consciousness about the airport’s facilities and services and the affect of the airport on the local community.