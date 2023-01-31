MORRISDALE — The West Branch Area School Board heard of various technological happenings at a recent meeting.
The auditorium project was recently completed, reported Technology Coordinator Branden Evans. “The local company that did the work did a fantastic job,” he said. “They removed 95 fixtures and put up just 32 new LED fixtures. You’d be surprised what that does.”
An influx of broken student devices occurred following the return from winter break, with around five or six devices requiring repair. Evans noted billing is at the end of every nine weeks. The first time a device is broken, the student is not charged more than $100.
Evans noted the most common damage is a broken screen. Students should be encouraged to take better care of their devices to mitigate this occurrence.
Administrators also reported a slight hiccup in the student information system transition.
“It turns out that they needed to walk us on a nine-month journey that we were not aware of,” Evans said. “We’re going to begin that process now. We should be ready during the 2024-25 school year.”
Administrators said they had multiple conversations and were told there would be savings due to the miscommunication.
Superintendent Mark Mitchell characterized the process as “probably the single-most complicated change districtwide that any school or district would encompass.”
“They do the migration process,” Mitchell said. “They need a lot of information from us. So I understand what they’re saying. It doesn’t just take two months or three months. It’s going to be a long process.”
In other business, the board approved an agreement with EMS Linq, formerly Weidenhammer and Alio, for accounting and payroll software for July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2028. The annual fee was $17,056 with a one-time fee of $3,763.
“The bump is very incremental,” Business Manager Erick Johnston said. In years one, two and three, there’s a slight increase in cost, with some savings in years four and five.