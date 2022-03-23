PHILIPSBURG — The status of multiple buildings was discussed at a recent Philipsburg Borough Council meeting, including the proposed demolition of the former junior high school structure.
The borough recently advertised for bids for the demolition of the former Philipsburg-Osceola Junior High School building, located on Sixth Street. However, due to asbestos abatement, council opted to delay accepting bids.
The borough will use contact information on the outside of one received bid packet to inform the bidder of the recent change.
Three contractors toured the building, according to Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder. All agreed it’s best to wait until more is known about the asbestos abatement.
“They agreed that we should postpone that so that we can actually get a bid that’s legit,” Ryder said. “With them having to guess on the asbestos, we could wind up paying a lot more than what we really need to.”
The school district presented a report from 2009 that the abatement group needed, Ryder noted. “I’m hoping by the end of the week, I’ll hear something from (the abatement group) about it,” he said at the council meeting.
The subdivision for 20 W. Presqueisle St. is still not complete at the county level, Ryder reported. The borough cannot move forward with the selling of two lots until the subdivision is finalized.
Officials are contacting the property owner of 401 Sixth St. to see if there would be willingness to “simplify the process before we go through with the full” eminent domain process, Ryder reported.
Kate Olsen, owner of 102 W. Presqueisle St., offered an update on her property. Olsen previously agreed to submit monthly reports to council regarding the property. She had not been present at multiple past meetings.
“We are not stopping our plans to develop it. We are continuing to move forward,” Olsen told council. “There’s not much new to report. Things are happening, but that’s pretty much what I have. I should not miss another meeting barring some other issue.”