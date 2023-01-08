A Clearfield man is incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail after barricading himself with a firearm at a Flegal Road residence in Lawrence Township for about nine hours on Saturday.
Melvin Lynn Smith, 43, of Clearfield is being charged with recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
On Jan. 7 at 2:45 p.m., Lawrence Township Police were dispatched to a residence to conduct a welfare check due to a possible domestic incident. Upon arrival, contact was attempted with Smith and another party who was also present at the residence.
Police were advised that Smith obtained a firearm once police arrived on scene. Contact was made with Smith, who refused to put down the firearm and did not respond to police commands.
Smith barricaded himself inside the residence for about nine hours. He occasionally spoke to police, but refused to exit the residence.
State Police SERT team members apprehended Smith, who was then medically evaluated and cleared before being housed in Clearfield County Jail.
Lawrence Township Police were assisted by Clearfield Borough Police, Curwensville Borough Police, St. Mary’s City Police K9 Unit, Punxsutawney Borough Police K9 Unit, Clearfield-based state police, Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co., Clearfield County Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross.
A preliminary hearing will be scheduled once Smith is arraigned at District Court.