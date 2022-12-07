Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Dec. 12. All menus are subject to change due to food availability.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salads, and fresh baby carrots.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, dinner roll, French fries.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, peas.
WEDNESDAY – Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –Roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, dinner roll.
FRIDAY –Individual round pizza, steamed carrots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, flatbreads, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, side salads, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, dinner roll, French fries.
TUESDAY –Beefy macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, peas.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking taco with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –Roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, dinner roll.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu received.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch. Alternate meal choice –chicken patty sandwich.
MONDAY –Barbecued rib sandwich, peas, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Dominos Smart Slice pizza, cheesy broccoli, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Nachos with cheese and taco meat, carrots, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Lasagna rollup, green beans, bananas or pears.
FRIDAY –Calzone, mixed vegetables, peaches.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese, smoothie or parfait are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich or bacon and cheese pirogues, side salad or corn, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Chicken Alfredo or meat sauce, side salad or broccoli, peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Quesadilla or turkey and cheese sandwich, side salad or carrots, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Mozzarella-filled sticks or pizza burger on bun, side salad or mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –General Tso’s chicken with rice or peanut butter and jelly uncrustable, side salad or broccoli, pears.
Glendale School District
No menus received.
Harmony Area School District
Salad, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk.
MONDAY –Chicken patty on roll with lettuce, tomato and cheese, corn, pears.
TUESDAY –Chili, corn bread, tossed salad, strawberry cup.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken and gravy over biscuit, peas and carrots, orange quarters.
THURSDAY –Beef goulash, green beans, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, Caesar salad, pears.
Moshannon Valley School District
Assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fruit and assorted milk varieties are available daily.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Hot dog on a bun or cheeseburger on a bun, oven-roasted carrots, cinnamon applesauce.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheese nachos or chicken patty sandwich, steamed corn, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Roast turkey, dinner roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed green beans, assorted fruit.
THURSDAY –Macaroni and cheese or turkey and cheese sub, stewed tomatoes, diced peaches.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni and cheese calzone stuffer or ham and cheese hoagie, steamed broccoli, cinnamon applesauce.
High school:
Assorted fresh vegetable, assorted fruit and assorted milk varieties are available each day.
MONDAY –Hot ham and cheese croissant, steamed peas, cinnamon apple slices.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, bread, seasoned potato wedges, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, steamed broccoli, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, assorted fruit.
FRIDAY –Meatball and mozzarella hoagie, steamed green beans, cinnamon applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
Alternate meal choice available each day.
MONDAY –Corndog nuggets, diced carrots, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, warm apple crisp, pudding parfait.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken patty on bun, barbecued baked beans, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Sloppy Joe on bun, green beans, peach cups.
FRIDAY –Pancakes, scrambled eggs, tater tots, cinnamon applesauce.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Chicken Alfredo, dinner roll, steamed broccoli, cinnamon applesauce.
TUESDAY –Chicken fajita wrap, corn, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY – Cheeseburger on bun, seasoned potato wedges, peach cup.
THURSDAY –Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, warm apple crisp, pudding parfait.
FRIDAY –Lasagna rollup, dinner roll, green beans, diced pears.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
No menus received.