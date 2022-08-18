Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Aug. 22.
Clearfield Area School District
✓ Unlimited theprogressnews.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Aug. 22.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salads, and fresh baby carrots.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY – No school.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –Tangerine chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Individual round pizza, green beans
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, flatbreads, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, side salads, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
MONDAY – No school.
TUESDAY – No school.
WEDNESDAY – Soft or walking taco with meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
Clearfield Alliance
No menus received.
Curwensville Area School District
No menus received.
Glendale School
District
No menus received.
Harmony Area School District
Yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk.
MONDAY – No school.
TUESDAY – No school.
WEDNESDAY – No school.
THURSDAY – Hot dog, chips, baked beans, applesauce.
FRIDAY – French bread pizza, vegetables and dip, orange quarters.
Moshannon Valley School District
No menus received.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
No menus received.
West Branch Area School District
No menus received.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.