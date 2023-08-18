Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Aug. 21. All menus are subject to change due to food availability.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menus provided.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables and fruit and assorted milk flavors.
Elementary alternate choices, available most days, are deli sandwiches and chef salads.
Elementary school menu:
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, mashed potatoes with gravy or yogurt basket.
THURSDAY –Soft tacos or walking taco with roll, refried beans or peanut butter and jelly bundle.
FRIDAY –Pizza slice, potato smiles or cereal crunch lunch.
High school alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slices, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, flatbreads, hamburgers and chicken sandwiches.
High school menu:
WEDNESDAY –Chicken tenders, dinner roll, French fries.
THURSDAY –Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
FRIDAY –Deluxe chicken sandwich, hobo beans.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch. Alternate meal choice –yogurt, string cheese and bread.
THURSDAY –Hamburger on bun, corn, peaches.
FRIDAY –Chicken smackers, carrots, applesauce.
High school menu:
Alternative entree are available daily. They may include salad, nachos with cheese, smoothie or a parfait. Fresh fruits, canned fruits and vegetables are available each day. All meals include a choice of milk.
THURSDAY –Chicken patty sandwich or barbecued rib sandwich, side salad or corn, peaches.
FRIDAY –Corn dog nuggets, hamburger on bun, side salad or cauliflower, pineapple.
Glendale School District
Milk served with all meals.
No menus provided.
Harmony Area School District
Alternate meal choices of yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick are available each day. All meals served with milk
WEDNESDAY – Hot dog, potato chips, baked beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Steak hoagie, onions and peppers, tater tots, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –French bread pizza, vegetables with dip, orange quarters.
Moshannon Valley School District
All meals are served with milk. Alternate meal choices available.
Elementary:
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl, bread, corn, fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed carrots, diced pears.
High School:
THURSDAY –Hot turkey and cheese melt, mashed potatoes with gravy, fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY –Sweet and spicy barbecued chicken bowl, steamed carrots, diced pears.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Alternate meal choice and choice of fruit and milk available each day.
Elementary:
THURSDAY –Corn dog or ham and cheese sandwich, baked beans, cinnamon apple slices.
FRIDAY –Scrambled eggs and pancakes or ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, assorted juice.
High school:
THURSDAY –Burger bar with assorted toppings, French fries, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Mountie bowl with popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn and gravy, bread, green beans, applesauce.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices available. All meals include a choice of low-fat milk.
Elementary:
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets, buttered noodles, mashed potatoes with gravy, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
High school:
THURSDAY –Boneless wings, garlic toast, baked French fries, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Sweet and spicy barbecued chicken bowl, steamed corn, diced pears.