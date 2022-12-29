Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Jan. 2. All menus are subject to change due to food availability. All schools are closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salads, crunch lunch and fresh baby carrots.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken, dinner roll, potato smiles.
WEDNESDAY – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger, hobo beans.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, tater tots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, crunch lunch, flatbreads, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, side salads, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
TUESDAY –Mashed potato bowl, whole grain dinner roll.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
THURSDAY –Stampede burger, hobo beans.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich or barbecued rib sandwich, steamed corn or coleslaw.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu received.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch. Alternate meal choice –chicken patty sandwich.
TUESDAY –Dominos’ smart slice pizza, carrots, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Calzone, mixed vegetables, pears.
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich, cheesy broccoli, peaches.
FRIDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, smiley potatoes, applesauce cup.
High school menu:
Alternative entree are available daily. They may include salad, nachos with cheese, smoothie and a parfait. Fresh fruits, canned fruits and vegetables are available each day. All meals include a choice of milk.
TUESDAY –Meatball sandwich or pierogies, side salad or California blend vegetables.
WEDNESDAY – Stuffed crust pizza, barbecued rib sandwich, side salad or corn, pears.
THURSDAY –Fish or Italian chicken wrap, side salad or carrots, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Chicken potato bowl or calzone, side salad or mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed fruit.
Glendale School District
No menus received.
Harmony Area School District
Alternate meal choices of salad, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheesestick are available each day. All meals served with milk.
TUESDAY –Nachos with cheese sauce and meat sauce, tater tots, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY – KFC Bowl with popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy and cheese, dinner roll, orange quarters.
THURSDAY –Sloppy Joe, parsley potatoes, green beans, fresh pear.
FRIDAY –Homemade pizza, tossed salad, banana.
Moshannon Valley School District
Assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fruit and assorted milk varieties are available daily.
No menus received.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
No menus received.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary:
No menus received.