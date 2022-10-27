Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Oct. 31. All menus are subject to change due to food availability.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salads, and fresh baby carrots.
MONDAY – Popcorn chicken, dinner roll, potato smiles.
TUESDAY – Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, green beans.
WEDNESDAY – Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
THURSDAY – Cheeseburger, hobo beans.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, tater tots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, flatbreads, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, side salads, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
MONDAY – Mashed potato bowl, whole grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY – Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, green beans.
WEDNESDAY – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
THURSDAY – Stampede burger, hobo beans.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich or barbecued rib sandwich, steamed corn or coleslaw.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
MONDAY –General Tso’s chicken with brown rice, peppers and onions, broccoli, oranges.
No menus were received for Nov. 1-4.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY – Honey barbecue chicken wrap or cheese pizza, broccoli, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY – Walking taco or cheese pizza, mixed vegetables, peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken smackers or cheese pizza, scalloped potatoes, strawberry pear mix.
THURSDAY – Sloppy Joe sandwich or cheese pizza, fresh carrots with ranch, pineapple or apple slices.
FRIDAY – Quesadilla with salsa or cheese pizza, baked beans, mandarin oranges.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese, smoothie or parfait are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY – Pulled pork sandwich or chicken smackers, side salad or peas, peaches.
TUESDAY – Spaghetti with meatballs or flaming hot chicken sub, side salad or carrots, pineapple.
WEDNESDAY – General Tso’s chicken with rice or cheese pizza, side salad or broccoli, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Chicken potato bowl or hamburger on bun, side salad or mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY – Walking taco or beef and macaroni, side salad or California blend vegetables, peaches.
Glendale School District
Elementary:
Alternate meal is a ham and cheese sandwich or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich
MONDAY –Pepperoni and cheese calzone stuffer, steamed carrots, assorted fruit.
No menus were received for Nov. 1-4.
High school:
MONDAY –Pepperoni pinwheel, steamed corn, assorted fruit.
No menus were received for Nov. 1-4.
Harmony Area School District
Salad, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk.
MONDAY – Chicken fingers, roll, fries, peaches.
TUESDAY – Spaghetti and meatballs, bread stick, tossed salad, applesauce cup.
WEDNESDAY – Meatloaf, roll, parsley potatoes, carrots, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY – Deli sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese, chicken noodle soup, pears.
FRIDAY – Round pizza, vegetables with dip, grapes.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
MONDAY – Hotdog on bun or cheeseburger on bun, steamed carrots, assorted fresh vegetables, applesauce, assorted fresh fruit.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheese nachos with bread or chicken patty sandwich, steamed corn, assorted fresh vegetables, pineapple tidbits, assorted fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken with bread or ham and cheese hoagie, sweet potato fries, assorted fresh vegetables, diced pears, assorted fruit.
THURSDAY –Macaroni and cheese with bread or turkey and cheese sub, stewed tomatoes, assorted fresh vegetables, diced peaches, assorted fruit.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni and cheese calzone stuffer or ham and cheese sub, steamed broccoli, assorted fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, assorted fruit.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY – Hot ham and cheese croissant, steamed peas, assorted fresh vegetables, cinnamon apple slices, assorted fruit.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with chicken and cheese, bread, tater tots, assorted fresh vegetables, diced pears, assorted fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Pepperoni pinwheel, oven-roasted carrots, assorted fresh vegetables, tropical fruit salad, assorted fruit.
THURSDAY –Barbecued pork macaroni and cheese, bread, steamed broccoli, assorted fresh vegetables, diced peaches, assorted fruit.
FRIDAY –Meatball and mozzarella hoagie, steamed green beans, fresh vegetables, cinnamon apple slices, assorted fruit.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
MONDAY – Beef and cheese nachos with dinner roll or chicken patty sandwich on bun, corn, cinnamon applesauce.
TUESDAY – Chicken and waffles or deli turkey sandwich, steamed carrots, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Cheeseburger on bun or nacho munchable, barbecued baked beans, cinnamon apple slices.
THURSDAY – Chicken quesadilla or ham, egg and cheese sandwich, steamed peas, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Italian dunkers, green beans, diced peaches.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY – General Tso’s chicken bowl, broccoli, diced pears.
TUESDAY – Loaded fries with beef and cheese, bread, barbecued baked beans, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY – Breaded chicken smackers, emoji waffles, mashed potatoes with gravy, cinnamon apple slices.
THURSDAY – Pizza pasta bake, bread, green beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY – French toast sticks, sausage, tater tots, applesauce.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary:
Alternate is Chicken nuggets with bread.
MONDAY –Corndog nuggets, oven-baked French fries, vegetarian beans, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Baked penne, steamed carrots, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Beef, cheese and nacho Doritos walking taco, corn, diced peaches.
FRIDAY –Italian dunkers, green beans, applesauce.
High school:
MONDAY –Spaghetti and meatballs, bread, steamed green beans, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl, bread, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Walking taco with nacho Doritos, corn, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Barbecued pork macaroni and cheese, bread, baked beans, pineapple tidbits.