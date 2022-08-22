Meets Dr. Oz
Chris Tarcson of DuBois talks to Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee in Pennsylvania, at Logan’s Quick Lunch in downtown DuBois last Friday.

 Elaine Haskins

DuBOIS — Approximately 100 people showed up at Logan’s Quick Lunch in downtown DuBois last Friday to meet and greet Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee in Pennsylvania, who is running against Democrat John Fetterman.

Chris Tarcson of DuBois, who works for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said their canvasing teams canvas for pro-life candidates who they endorse, which is Oz and Republican Doug Mastriano, who is running for governor against Democrat Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s current Attorney General.

