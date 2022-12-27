Osceola Mills Free Winter SupperThe Osceola Mills community free winter supper will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Immaculate Conception Church. The church is located at 408 Stone St., Osceola Mills.
Everyone is welcome. There is a limit of four dinners for each person coming in for take-out meals. Donations are welcome. If local schools are closed for inclement weather the day of the meal, it will be canceled.
Christian Skate NightSkate Staion in Clearfield will be sponsoring Christian Skate Night on Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. Santa will be stopping at the rink on his way to his vacation and reveal his most difficult questions about Christmas and why he thinks Jesus is the best gift of all. Admission is $3. Free snacks will be available.