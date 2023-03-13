Osceola Mills Community Winter SupperOsceola Mills free community winter supper will be held Tuesday, March 21 at Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church. The church is located at 610 Blanchard St., Osceola Mills.
Everyone is welcome to receive take-out dinners. There is a limit of four for each person coming in for meals. Donations are welcome.
In the event local schools are canceled for inclement weather on the day of the supper, it will be canceled.
Roast Beef dinner tickets availableGethsemane United Methodist Church, 369 Allport Cutoff in Allport, is hosting a drive-through Roast Beef dinner on Saturday, March 25 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dinner features cole slaw and home baked pies.
Tickets are $12 each and tickets can be ordered in advance by calling the church at 814-345-6860. Tickets are also available at the door.
Obidnitsya Liturgy at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic ChurchSt. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ramey will have an Obidnitsya Liturgy followed by a Lenten presentation by the Very Rev. Fr. Anthony M. Criscitelli, TOR on Friday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m. The topic is “The Journey Through Lent- The Desert, The Mountain, The Garden.”
Fr. Anthony is a member of the Franciscan Friars of the Third Order Regular. He is presently the local minister of the community at St. Bernadine Monastery, Hollidaysburg, where he oversees the life of the local community and retired Friars. Lenten refreshments and social will follow the presentation.
Joy of Living Bible study for womenAll women are invited to a new Joy of Living Bible study starting Thursday, March 30 at the Clearfield Alliance Church, River Road.
The group meets on Thursday mornings from 9:30-11:30 a.m. with child care provided. This study will last through the end of May. For more information call Shelley at 814-768-7203 or Judy at 814-857-7215.