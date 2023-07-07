COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council has learned that an appeal has been filed by the parent company of a Coalport convenience store concerning a transfer of a liquor license.
At council’s recent meeting, borough Secretary Mary Sue Hoey reported she understood an appeal had been filed in the decision made last year by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to deny the transfer of a liquor license that would have allowed Coalport MinitMart to include a beer cave in its new facility at 1135 Main St., Coalport.
PLCB Spokesperson Shawn Kelly confirmed an appeal of board’s decision was filed recently in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas by Nittany Oil Co. — owner of the MinitMart.
Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell also affirmed an appeal was recently filed. He said both parties will be served within 30 days and be given an opportunity to file briefs for the case.
On Sept. 21, 2022, PLCB’s board denied the license transfer with a 3-0 vote. A petition for the board to intervene with the transfer was filed by the Glendale Assembly of God Church, Coalport, that is directly adjacent to the store.
Minutes available on the agency’s website, lab.pa.gov from the meeting, state with a 3-0 vote, the board refused to allow transfer following consideration. No one from Nittany Oil Co. spoke on behalf of the request, the minutes state.
At council’s July 2021 meeting, Glendale Assembly of God Church pastor, the Rev. Jonathan Hendren, told members the church had filed a petition to intervene in the license transfer for reasons including the new store’s close proximity to the church.
PLCB Spokesperson Shawn Kelly said last November that agency officials would have reviewed the church’s petition prior to the Sept. 21 meeting and if the reasons noted in its petition stood, would generate a report to the board and make a recommendation about whether the petition should be granted.