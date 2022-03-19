GRAMPIAN — A fire on Friday afternoon took a toll on a long-time collector of antique vehicles.
The three-alarm fire started in a garage and spread to a second garage along with two sheds, according to Grampian-Penn-Bloom Vol. Fire Co. Chief Jim Carns Jr. The fire began around 3 p.m. on Friday at 616 Haytown Rd., Grampian.
The garage owner, Drexel Pentz, is a collector of antique vehicles. Pentz’s antique trucks have made an appearance in many local events, such as the Curwensville Days Parade.
“The individual is a long-time collector of antique vehicles, all just excellent recondition jobs,” Carns said. “The things in these garages are one of a kind. They’re things that are just irreplaceable.”
The cost of damages is still undetermined, Carns said. It is still unknown if the structure and its contents was insured.
The state police fire marshal was on the scene Friday to try to determine the cause of the fire, Carns stated.
The house sustained damage to the siding, and the neighboring house’s siding also showed some minor damage.
There were no reported injuries.
Carns noted that many additional departments assisted on the scene. He stated that in addition to Clearfield County companies’ involvement, there were transfers from Jefferson County.
Fire companies helped contain a small brush fire that also started. “They were able to get that contained pretty quickly with very little to no loss of any woodland,” Carns said.
He was grateful for other companies’ response to the fire.
“For the time of the day, I’m just grateful that the neighboring departments were able to get their manpower out,” Carns said. “This time of the day is very difficult; early in the day people have to work.”