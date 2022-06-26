GRAMPIAN — The free entertainment and old-fashioned fun is over in Grampian for another year. The 2022 Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming concluded Saturday.
“The festival went very well. We had good attendance and wonderful weather. There was lots of great musical entertainment each evening,” said festival committee President Elaine Elensky.
She said the community Bible school was well attended.
“We had a wonderful Bible school. One of the days there were 89 in attendance.” She thanked CenClear Preschool of Grampian for opening its doors to the Bible school. “It is just so wonderful to have that available to us,” Elensky noted.
She said the Bible school’s closing program Friday evening at the park was also very well attended.
She said the committee believed the one downfall to the event was that the festival didn’t have its usual numbers of food vendors. She said there were many events going on in Clearfield County over the weekend and some of the vendors who have come to the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival in previous years were unable to this year because they were booked elsewhere.
She said the members of the festival committee that is made up of representatives of Grampian area churches and organizations will be completing evaluations of the 2022 festival during the coming weeks and then the committee will meet in the fall to review and discuss those comments.
“We will be looking to see what we need to do better,” Elensky explained.
The committee will begin meeting in January or February, depending on weather, to start planning the 2023 festival, she explained.
“I would just like to thank everyone that came and supported the festival and our community. We had good cooperation and a lot of help to make the festival what is was,” Elensky said.
Hundreds lined Main Street in Grampian Saturday to see a showing from the community as various groups and organizations participated in the annual fireman’s parade sponsored by Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. The theme for the parade was “Love Today –Hope for Tomorrow.”
Bands, twirling units, fire trucks, floats, tractors and horses made their way down the highway from the entrance to the Rails to Trails recreation path to Grampian Community Park.
The winners were provided to The Progress by the parade committee.
- Marching band: Curwensville Area High School, first place; and Curwensville Area Junior High School, second.
- Floats: Trout Run, first; and Black Diamond Riding Ranch LLC, second.
- Twirling unit: Starlettes School of Dance, first.
- Tractors: Steve Heuser, first; and Chris Heuser, second.
- Classic/antique cars: Seger, first; and Drexel Pentz, second.
- Trucks: Fred Antis, first; and Jesse Zorger, second
- Semi trucks: Drexel, first and Audie Pentz, second.
- Emergency medical services: Rescue Hose & Ladder Ambulance 853, first; and Community Ambulance Service of Mahaffey, second.
- Brush trucks: Union Township Fire Co.’s brush truck, first; and Union Township Fire Co.’s attack unit, second.
- Engine: Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s engine 8-2, first; and Glen Richey Engine 7, second.
- Rescue truck: Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s ladder rescue 8-1, first; and Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s ladder rescue 8-2, second.
- Tanker: Brady Township Fire Co. 3-0, first; and Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s tanker 8-1, second.