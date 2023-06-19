DuBOIS — A bit breezy but sunny Saturday marked the second and final day of the 31st annual DuBois Community Days in the city park.
As always, the festival, organized by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, offered a multitude of high-quality free entertainment and an abundance of mouth-watering fair foods, along with the traditional Firemen’s Parade.
Some of the free entertainment this year included: The UUU Band on Friday night; Separate Ways The Band on Saturday night; Imagine Wrestling; The Piano Juggler; ventriloquist Tom Crowl; the Tanzanite African Acrobats; Billy and The Neptunes; and The Rock ‘N’ Roll Pet Show.
The Firemen’s Parade and fireworks display capped off the two-day “celebration of the community.”
The celebration marks the anniversary of the Great Fire of 1888, which destroyed much of the city and led to the creation of the volunteer fire department that has protected it ever since.