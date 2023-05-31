Saturday, June 3, the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County will host its annual event to encourage community collaboration in the fight against cancer.
The relay will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at a new location.
“This year the relay is partnering with Revived & Co.’s during its Old Schoolhouse Spring Market,” said Cammeron Ogden of the event’s leadership team.
“As always, the relay celebrates those touched by cancer, remembers loved ones lost to the dreaded disease and takes action for lifesaving change,” she added.
The community is encouraged to support the event by attending throughout the day at Revived & Co.’s location at 410 Shaw St., Clearfield. The relay will be held in the store’s lower parking lot.
Those attending are asked to park near the Mill Road entrance to the Clearfield Driving Park where a shuttle bus will transport visitors to the site between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.
A limited number of parking spaces for those with handicapped placards in their vehicles are available at Revived & Co. at the store’s Shaw Street entrance. Fire police will be on hand to assist visitors and help traffic stay away from walkers who will be utilizing Moose Street.
Ogden said, “Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County is excited to partner with Revived & Co.’s Old Schoolhouse Spring Market to bring a combined festival style event.”
Relay’s opening ceremony is set to begin at 10:15 a.m. Mike Krach will perform the national anthem and Boy Scout Troop 9 will present the colors. Clearfield Borough’s Mayor, Mason Strouse will be the guest speaker. Participating teams and event sponsors will be recognized.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the antique and artisan outdoor market will be open for shopping, she explained. The market will feature items from a locally sourced goat farm to hand crafted home décor, primitives and even flower beds made from antique furniture. Fresh flowers from a local greenhouse and a cotton candy and vintage candies tent will also be set up.
The shop inside the 100-year-old schoolhouse will also be open with more than 55 local antique and artisans offering wares for sale.
There will be entertainment throughout the day.
Joe Quick, an American country music artist will entertain event attendees beginning at 11 a.m. Quick’s playlist includes original music mixed with new hits from today’s hottest country music artists, Ogden said.
Local martial arts studio, The DOJO, will present a demonstration of student’s talents at 12:15 p.m.
Beginning at 4:45 p.m., the band Nostalgia will take the stage. Nostalgia is a local five-piece musical group, composed of trumpet, trombone, sax, piano, and drums. The band plays crowd favorites from the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s. Its performance will pause at 6 p.m. for the survivor ceremony and then continue following the conclusion of the survivor’s ceremony.
A survivor’s and caregiver’s reception begins at 5:30 p.m. with a ceremony to follow at 6 p.m.
Bill Gable of Woodland will be the guest speaker and will share the story of his grandson Brody Lanich’s fight against cancer.
Ogden said anyone who is a cancer survivor is encouraged to attend the survivor’s ceremony.
“The American Cancer Society considers everyone a cancer survivor from the moment they receive their cancer diagnosis,” she explained.
For additional information or to register for the survivor ceremony call the Clearfield ACS office at 814-762-6204.
Visitors can also find a way to honor those currently fighting cancer or remember those lost to the disease. Luminara bags can be purchased near the registration desk throughout the day for a minimum donation of $5 each.
Beginning at dusk, those bags will be transformed as they are illuminated. The luminaria ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. “Each luminaria may be personalized with a name, photo, message, or drawing in memory or honor of an individual who has been affected by cancer,” Ogden said.
Food vendors, including The Country Butcher, Ice House Cafe, Paulie & Co., and Stromboli Land, will be on site serving a variety of delicious foods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
During the interludes throughout the day, disc jockey services will be provided by Shawn Tischler and Winter’s Sound.
Odgen said “The Relay For Life movement continues to be the largest peer-to-peer fundraising event with 2.5 million participants globally uniting to save lives from cancer. Funds raised through Relay For Life directly support breakthrough cancer research; support for cancer patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week; access to lifesaving screenings; and so much more.”
“Though Relay For Life may look different this year than it has in the past, event organizers emphasize the passion and commitment remains the same, she added.
The event’s goal is $95,000 raised. The theme for the 2023 relay is “Every Ribbon has a Color.”