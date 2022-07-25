CURWENSVILLE — After some uncertainty, Friends of Curwensville Lake has announced that its annual Haunted Walk will move forward.
The popular seasonal event is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. both Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
It is looking for organizations, groups and individuals who want to scare or assist with fabricating the stations along the route the week prior to the walk and dismantling the props following its conclusion.
“We are looking for people to help with the Haunted Walk. It can be as big or small of a commitment as they like. Anything would be very helpful. We are looking for people to assist with setting up the week prior to the Haunted Walk, portray scare characters or tear down,” President Carl Heaton said. Vendors are also needed for the walk.
Those interested or who would like additional information should contact Friends of the Lake through its Facebook Page.
Friends of Curwensville Lake is also seeking new members. The non-profit organization meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at Pavilion No. 1 at Curwensville Lake. The group meets seasonally from spring through fall.
The group also welcomes input or constructive criticism, especially about amenities at the lake.
“That’s our main purpose — to help Curwensville Lake Authority with projects that would help bring visitors in and make the park a better place to bring families,” Heaton said. “We want people to get involved. The lake won’t be a better place without community involvement. If people are not using the lake we would like to know what they would like to see here.”
“Whatever the lake authority needs, we try to help with as much as we can,” Heaton noted.
In addition to the upcoming Haunted Walk, Friends of Curwensville Lake is working on expanding the lake’s disc golf course from nine to 18 holes.
Disc golf is played similarly to traditional ball golf, but instead of clubs and balls, players use a flying disc similar to a Frisbee. The disc is thrown from the tee area to the hole. The goal of the game is to complete holes with the fewest throws. The course, that opened in June 2021, is popular with lake visitors. Information about the course including a map and rules can be found on Curwensville Lake’s Facebook page.
“The course is doing really well,” said FCL Secretary Noah Stephens. He said approximately 100 people a month use the game. Discs are available to rent at the lake’s office.
The group also helps at the Clearfield County Conservation District’s Conservation Celebration in September by preparing the free hotdogs for the children attending and hosting a basket auction.
For additional information, contact Heaton at 814-553-9792 or Vice President Jordan Russell at 814-762-7283. The other officers are Treasurer Geri Green and Assistant Treasurer Anthony Hampton.