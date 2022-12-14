GRAMPIAN — Weather permitting, the annual Christmas horse parade in Grampian will return Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.
Tammy Seger, owner of Black Diamond Riding Ranch LLC, Grampian, sponsor of the parade said, “If roads are icy, we won’t ride due to safety concerns for the horses and riders. The majority of the riders transport their horses to Black Diamond Riding Ranch and we all ride out to Grampian together.”
The parade will step off near the entrance to Rails to Trails along state Route 729 and move onto Main Street. The procession will loop around to Penn Street and ride back towards the intersection of U. S. Route 219, SR 729 and SR 879 before heading up Sixth Street to the ranch.
The parade’s lineup will be led by a Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. truck. The truck will be followed by Santa Claus riding a Farmall tractor and approximately 26 horses with their riders dressed as Christmas characters including the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and cowboys and cowgirls.
“We also have a team of Belgians pulling a wagon, and likely some other horse-drawn wagons and carts. The parade will represent many horse breeds including Norwegian Fjords, thoroughbreds, quarter horses, Bashkir Curly, standardbreds, Tennessee Walking Horses, Kentucky Mountain Saddle Horse, Percherons, Belgians, Mule, Paints, and Friesian,” Seger said.
Papa T’s pizza shop will offer free hot chocolate to those attending the parade. The store will have a full menu available for purchase.
Immediately following the parade, Santa Claus will visit with children at Mint Condition Sports Medicine and Chiropractic Wellness center. Cookies will be available as well as ornament decorating for the kids.
This is the third year for the parade, Seger said. The first year was smaller with several riders including Seger, Tara Swatsworth, Jess Hoyt and Jaymi Mayersky, riding through Grampian a few nights before Christmas with their horses decorated with lights and garland.
“The townspeople opened their front doors to watch us pass by. Some were yelling ‘Merry Christmas’ and others took pictures. Many commented how beautiful the horses were. That small parade put smiles on a lot of faces, so the next year, we decided we would invite others to ride with us. That year, the parade grew from four horses to 20, but we ended up having to cancel the parade due to freezing rain.”
“Last year, we had 23 horses participate, and this year, we expect even more. The local equestrian community is a strong one, and bringing awareness about horses to children is something we all love to do. It brings all of us happiness to see these kids and adults light up as we ride through town. We love the community support, and we love teaming up with local businesses to offer a fun-filled family day during the holiday season,” Seger said.