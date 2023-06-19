GRAMPIAN — The smell of baking biscuits will waft through the air over Grampian on Wednesday, June 21, as members of St. Bonaventure Church’s St. Theresa’s Guild prepare homemade fluffy rounds for its annual chicken and biscuit lunch.
The lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or sold out, in the church’s social hall, 461 Main St., Grampian. Meals can be eaten in the social hall or taken out.
The cost for chicken with gravy, a biscuit and a choice of a beverage is $8. Additional sides and desserts are available for purchase along with Sloppy Joes.
According to the meal’s chairwoman and guild Leader Jane Diehl, the meal has been a staple in Grampian for nearly 20 years. The luncheon, attached to the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming is something people look forward to.
“The meal has been held since 2006. We start passing around a sign-up sheet at church a couple months ahead of time. There are about 40 people from the church who sign up to contribute items, prepare for or work the day of the luncheon,” Diehl said.
She said the meal is a bargain. It features chunks of chicken in gravy, served over a golden brown biscuit. “It’s delicious,” Diehl said, adding, the price is a bargain. “In this time of high inflation, the guild could charge more but members wanted to hold the line so that families could enjoy the meal.”
The 90 pounds of chicken, the meal is built around, is purchased locally from Goodman’s Foodliner, Curwensville. “The celery and onion is donated. The volunteers get together the day before at the center’s kitchen and cook the chicken. About three hours later, they remove the chicken and shred it. Then they strain the broth and get it ready to make gravy the next morning while the biscuits are being prepared and baked. Everyone has their own job,” Diehl said.
She said they prepare enough chicken, gravy and biscuits to make approximately 200 meals. “We serve a very good product. A lot of people look forward to this meal.”
Diehl said proceeds are used for church and community projects.
She issued an invitation to the community to come out Wednesday and let someone else make lunch for them. “The guild would very much appreciate their patronage.”