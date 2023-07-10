CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Days Car Show is gearing up for its 26th edition.
The show is set for Saturday, July 15 at Irvin Park, Curwensville. The annual gathering of all varieties and years of vehicles is held, regardless of weather. Admission to the show and vehicle registration are free.
Vehicles can be registered from 9 a.m. to noon, Judging will take place throughout the afternoon. Trophies will be presented beginning at 4 p.m.
There are 20 classes for cars, trucks, motorcycles, vans and sport utility vehicles.
Trophies are awarded in each class. Four special awards are presented including the Curwensville Days Committee Trophy sponsored by Kerr Cattle Co.; the Mike Farley Memorial Trophy sponsored by Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.; the Leroy Fye Memorial Trophy sponsored by the Fye family; and the Ken Britton Memorial Trophy sponsored by the Britton family. There will also be an award given to the vehicle that travels the longest distance, sponsored by Bowery’s Garage.
Car show committee member Ken Veihdeffer said, “The committee would like to extend an open invitation to the 26th annual Curwensville Days Car Show. We are pleased to announce that a few new sponsors were added this year in addition to our dedicated sponsors who have supported the car show over the past several decades. In addition, we’ve added a new class this year, Class 20, labeled, “Full Body with Modifications up to 1948.” It is also important to note that the car show committee is always looking for new committee members. Anyone interested in helping out with future shows, should stop by the committee’s registration table during the car show,” Veihdeffer said.
The show categories include:
• Class 1, motorcycles, sponsored by Harner Mobile Home Supplies.
• Class 2, stock cars up to 1954, sponsored by Ricco’s Concessions.
• Class 3, stock cars, 1955-1964, sponsored by Carfley’s Home Improvement in memory of Clair and Lillian Kephart.
• Class 4, stock cars, 1965-1975, sponsored by Hammond Notary Services.
• Class 5, stock cars, 1976-1985, sponsored by Gates Hardware.
• Class 6, stock cars, 1986-1996, sponsored by The Smokehouse.
• Class 7, stock cars, 1997-2007, sponsored by Russell Real Estate.
• Class 8, stock cars, 2008 to present, sponsored by Bub’s Shop.
• Class 9, stock trucks, vans and SUVs to 1981, sponsored by D&M Auto Body.
• Class 10, stock trucks, vans, SUVs 1982 to present, sponsored by Novey Recycling and U-PULL-IT Auto Salvage.
• Class 11, modified cars, 1950-1965, sponsored by Russell Stone Products.
• Class 12, modified cars, 1966-1976, sponsored by Goodman’s Foodliner.
• Class 13, modified cars, 1977-1997, sponsored by Aletta’s Farm Market.
• Class 14, modified cars, 1998 to present, sponsored by CNB Bank.
• Class 15, modified trucks, vans and SUVs to 1981, sponsored by Bennett and Houser Funeral Home Inc.
• Class 16, modified trucks, vans and SUVs, 1982 to present, sponsored by McGary Chiropractic Clinic.
• Class 17, special interest vehicles to present, sponsored by Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.
• Class 18, street rods, sponsored by Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory.
• Class 19, two-seat sports cars, sponsored by Bud’s Electric Service Inc.
• Class 20, full body with modifications, up to to 1948, sponsored by Bub’s Shop.