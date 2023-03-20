CURWENSVILLE — Members of the Anderson Creek Watershed Association and the Susquehanna Valley Rod & Gun Club will be combining efforts and will be stocking trout in Anderson Creek and Irvin Park in Curwensville this Thursday, March 23 at 6 p.m.
Plans are to include 10 tagged trout for youth anglers 12 years of age and under to catch. Each tagged fish is worth $10. Once caught, the tags can be taken to the home of watershed President Garry Harman, 403 Schofield St., Curwensville to retrieve their $10 prize.
Harman can also be reached at 814-236-2572 or 814-577-0004.
Other stocking locations will include Anderson Creek at the fuel pumps on Meadow Street and at the state Route 879 bridge near the Pike Township building in Curwensville.
This stocking is made available from generous donations from the community and from the collection of aluminum cans that the association is still collecting.
The ACWA thanks everyone who contributed donations/cans to make this stocking possible.
Future stockings are being planned.