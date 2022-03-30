POTTER TOWNSHIP — Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers reported that a 16-year-old Amish male who was working on the family farm died Tuesday as the result of a farming accident.
Sayers said the incident occurred at 2926 Lower Brush Valley Rd. in Potter Township. Sayers was called to the scene where he pronounced the youth deceased.
Sayers said the teen was operating a manure spreader when he became pinned between two steel wheels on the machine. The youth’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma and was ruled accidental.