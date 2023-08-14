ST. MARYS — The 2023 American Spirit Aviation Festival will take off on Saturday, offering high-in-the-sky plane rides, food and retail vendors, World War II plane displays, challenges and contests for all ages and more.
The event will start at 7:30 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. at the St. Marys Municipal Airport, 159 Cessna Rd., St. Marys. Entry to the festival is free, and parking is $5 per vehicle.
St. Marys Airport Authority Secretary/Treasurer Seth Hall said there are some exciting things in store for this year’s festival. Hall and three other SMAA board members – Ned Jacob, Scott Bennett and SMMA Manager Vincent Caggiano – are on the 2023 American Spirit Aviation Festival committee.
The day will kick off with the Fly In/Drive In breakfast from 7:30-10:30 a.m., with opening ceremonies happening at 9 a.m. There will also be a water display across the runway by Crystal Fire Department. Mara Lecker will perform the National Anthem.
The Elk County Flyers will provide plane rides throughout the day, as they do each year.
The airport will have numerous vintage planes in either a static display or flying overhead throughout the day. “You will also see military and Stat MedEvac helicopters,” said Hall.
The “Kidzone” will also return this year, said Hall, with a bounce house, balloon animals, face painting and a firemen’s challenge.
Live music from “Midnight Revival” will take place on the main stage from noon-3:30 p.m.
“The festival will also have multiple food and retail vendors onsite throughout the day to make sure everyone gets enough to eat and drink,” Hall said.
This marks the 13th year for one of the festival’s biggest attractions — the Elk County Cruisers Car Show, which drew in more than 175 vehicles in 2022.
“We hope to break that number this year,” said Hall.
Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with judging from noon to 4 p.m. Trophies will be given out to each class. Questions about the car show can be emailed to elkcountycruisers@gmail.com.
What’s new
The Elk County Cruisers have added something new in 2023 – an Automotive Swap Meet – with those looking for rare car parts. This is open to public vendors. Contact turbo12pt2@windstream.net for more information.
Hall noted that this is also the second annual “Piston, Planes and Pinups” competition – open to women ages 18 and older – which will take place on the main stage with judging at 1 p.m.
“Participants will be judged on their ‘20s-thru-’50s retro-style outfits, attitude and answers to questions,” Hall explained.
In addition, “The Little Cruisers Car Show,” which debuted in 2022, will return from 12-1 p.m. Trophies will be given to the children with the “most unique and decked-out bikes, trikes, power wheels, four-wheelers, go karts, etc. Registration is free.
This event is a great way to support and showcase the airport and all the area has to offer, Hall said.
“The Airport Authority is constantly working to bring the St. Marys community family-friendly events throughout the year, where everyone can get out and have a good time,” Hall said.
The SMMA continues to support St. Marys and Elk County by providing pilots with fly-in/out options for pilots and their family and friends. The airport stays operational thanks to donations from the City of St. Marys and Elk County, as well as aviation fuel, restaurant and hangar rental sales.
The SMMA also works with the St. Marys Airport Drag Racing Committee to bring drag-racing events to the public throughout the year.
“The St. Marys Airport Authorities’ goal is to keep the airport operational, while bringing together the charm and functionality of a small airfield located in one of the best kept secrets of Elk County,” said Hall.
To learn more about the Aviation Festival, visit the “2023 American Spirit Aviation Festival” on Facebook.