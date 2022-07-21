Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority expressed its pleasure with the success of its inaugural Airport Awareness Day.
Chairman David Schultz said the event was an opportunity for county residents to observe the importance of the facility and its undertakings.
“It was a very successful day. We had an excellent crowd and I am very pleased with the turnout,” Schultz said, noting, “This was a very good community event.”
He reported there was a long line of youth ages 8 to 17 waiting to take Young Eagle flights offered by the Clearfield Experimental Aircraft Association.
“EAA started about 45 minutes earlier than its members had planned to. They stayed until 5:30 p.m. giving flights. There were a lot of smiling kids and parents,” he said, adding, “We are hoping those flights inspire some aviation careers.”
He also thanked EAA members for their efforts in putting on a pancake breakfast and lunch.
He said there were 35 aircraft throughout the day.
“Some came from as far away as Washington, Pa., St. Marys and Olean, N.Y. We had a good variety of classic aircraft and Stat MedEvac was here about 12:30 p.m. It had some calls earlier in the day.”
The support of local municipalities was also welcomed, Schultz said. He thanked authority Vice Chairman Paul Snyder and airport Manager Jerry Kaufield for their work to secure the appearance of the Clearfield and Lawrence Township fire departments.