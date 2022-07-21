SUNNY SKIES FOR AIRPORT AWARENESS DAY

In this June 27 file photo, spectators gather around a World War II era T-6 airplane at the Airport Awareness Day event held at the Clearfield Lawrence Township Airport. The annual event drew the largest crowds in years and it featured both current and vintage aircraft, free airplane rides for children, a pancake breakfast and hamburgers and hotdogs for lunch.

 File

Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority expressed its pleasure with the success of its inaugural Airport Awareness Day.

Chairman David Schultz said the event was an opportunity for county residents to observe the importance of the facility and its undertakings.

