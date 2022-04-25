Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority is seeking local food trucks to participate in its upcoming Aviation Awareness Day.
The event is set for Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport, 801 Airport Rd., Clearfield.
Authority Chairman David Schultz reported he would like a minimum of five trucks with local ties to participate.
“I would like this to be a community event,” he explained.
Owners who want to register to participate or would like additional information about the event are asked to email Schultz at airboss@schultzairshows.com.
The event will be made up of free activities and displays with the purpose of emphasizing the importance of the municipal airport to the local community.
The airport’s partners, local fire departments, Stat Medevac and others are being contacted and asked to participate.
The Experimental Aircraft Association No. 748 has committed to hosting a pancake breakfast in the morning and will also be offering Young Eagles flights for youth age seven to 17 in the afternoon, weather permitting.
The authority was encouraged by Commissioner Dave Glass to host an event to build consciousness about the airport’s facilities and services and the affect of the airport on the local community.