Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority is concerned allotments from both Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough may not meet increased expenses.
At the authority’s recent meeting, Chairman Dave Schultz reported he and Manager Jerry Kaufield met separately with government officials from both municipalities about increasing their annual stipends. In 2022, each provided the authority with $5,000. In prior years, both Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough provided annual funding of $10,000.
Earlier this year, the authority sent written notice to both municipalities advising it anticipated the Clearfield-Lawrence Township’s Airport’s expenses for insurance, fuel, heat and electricity to increase next year, and requested both increase their annual allotments to help meet those rising costs.
Schultz and Kaufield followed up with in-person meetings to discuss the airport’s operating costs and why the authority believes higher funding totals from both are necessary.
“I met with Lawrence Township in early October and with Clearfield Borough regarding the authority’s request for increased funding. I expressed our disappointment with the inadequate funding,” Schultz said.
He reported also inquiring whether the airport could share with both municipalities for goods and services hoping to save money. Schultz said he is still waiting to receive a response to that request.
Schultz said the township asked whether the authority could generate additional income by raising hangar rental rates or fuel prices to make up the difference, or whether it could apply for grants to cover those increases.
Kaufield said the authority could raise rates, but those could prove counterproductive as clients could go to other airports for those services. Also, grants the airport is eligible for are for specific projects or facility improvements.
Schultz asked Kaufield to contact other airports to inquire what their fees are so members have data to make an informed decision.