GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council voted to extend the time period to advertise for bids for a project to resurface the apron in front of Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co.’s station.
The action came after the borough’s engineer expressed concern the project’s scope of work does address storm water runoff.
Council scheduled a special meeting Aug. 24 to open bids received to remove existing asphalt, add additional base and install a concrete parking pad in front of the firehall. No bids were received.
Engineer Michelle Merrow of Alder Run Engineering, Osceola Mills, was in attendance at the meeting. She said two contractors expressed interest in submitting proposals but told council she believed they did not respond because they were concerned about a lack of criteria for project components such as drains or curbing that would prevent the water from standing in front of the building or flowing from U.S. Route 219.
“I am concerned the parking lot (project) has no drainage work included. I am worried about water coming off the highway. It is going to lay there and then in the winter it will turn to ice,” Merrow said, adding although the bid’s specifications call for the concrete to be sealed, years of salt and anti-skid would eventually break down the surface. “It could become a problem,” she said.
She said following discussion she was recommending revising the advertisement’s scope of work to include a drain, a small curb and elevations to direct water into the drain. The bid period will be extended so that council can open offers at its Monday, Sept. 11 rescheduled monthly meeting.
Council approved advertising the extension.
The project is funded by a Local Share grant provided by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Council also amended the meeting’s agenda to increase the borough’s share of a match to a grant to upgrade the restrooms at Grampian Community Park.
Merrow said DCED had requested the revision to the amount. Council approved a resolution setting the new amount of the match.