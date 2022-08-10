RIVERVIEW BIBLE CHURCH EXTERIOR
Buy Now

This is the exterior of the Riverview Bible Church located at 12 S. Third St., Clearfield. At right, the Rev. Mark Eveleth stands in the foyer of the new Riverside Bible Church located at 12 S. Third St., Clearfield. He is standing beside the Bible that was saved from the fire that destroyed the sanctuary and social hall located on Riverview Road, Hyde, almost four years ago.

 Dianne Byers

It has been nearly four years since a devastating fire destroyed the Riverview Bible Church in Hyde. Losses at the time were estimated at more than $1 million.

Parishioners had gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving the evening before with a meal and a service. A passer-by called in a report of flames and smoke in the church just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2018.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos