It has been nearly four years since a devastating fire destroyed the Riverview Bible Church in Hyde. Losses at the time were estimated at more than $1 million.
Parishioners had gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving the evening before with a meal and a service. A passer-by called in a report of flames and smoke in the church just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2018.
The church’s pastor, the Rev. Mark Eveleth, said later that day, “The Lord is taking care of our ministry and we have insurance, so we will go on from here. We will continue on and continue trusting the Lord,” Eveleth said.
Eveleth said the church had planned to rebuild at the location along Riverview Road in Hyde, but learned early on the cost to meet elevation requirements came in at $250,000. “That was before any sticks went up,” he said. He said those requirements were later reduced, but the cost was still high.
The size and scope of the project was reduced and the church was ready to begin when COVID-19 gripped the country, causing a shortage of building materials, shipping delays and much higher costs for nearly everything associated with the project..
“We would have had to cut down even more to have finished the building,” he explained.
The church was meeting temporarily at Holiday Inn Express, Clearfield, and later at the Curwensville Community Center.
He said the congregation, although disappointed in the turn of the events, continued to have faith and pray about the situation. “We knew God was going to give us something,” Eveleth said.
Near the end of 2021, Eveleth met with the owners of a building that had housed an insurance agency located at 12 S. Third St., Clearfield. They told him the building was for sale and purchasers had just changed their minds about buying the building.
“I suggested to the congregation we take a walk through,” he explained.
Eveleth said the building had a lot of space and many of the features that had been removed because of the cost from the plans for the Riverview Road site.
His wife Lynette said there was still some hesitation early on because the congregation wanted to rebuild on the existing property.
“We held out because we really wanted to build there,” she explained.
Eveleth reminded them of Ephesians, Chapter 3, verse 20, that states, “Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us.”
“What he has done here has exceeded our expectations. He has brought us here and we are so thrilled,” he noted.
The church purchased the building in December 2021 and has been working since that time to prepare the building. Finally, after waiting for building materials and inspections, the church held its first official service on Sunday, Aug. 7.
In the foyer of the sanctuary is the Bible that was rescued from the church that burned. It is open to the book of Isaiah, chapter 43, verse 2, “When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.”
“We marvel at what God has done in the hearts of people to bring us to this point. God has changed our mission field in Clearfield. He brought us here,” Eveleth said, adding, “We are excited to see what God is going to do here.”
Sunday school begins at 10 a.m.; Sunday morning worship gets underway at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday evening service is at 6 p.m. and Wednesday prayer meeting starts at 6 p.m.
The church plans a dedication service sometime in September. Eveleth invites the community to visit the church.
“Come see what God has done. There are no strangers here, only friends we haven’t met yet.”