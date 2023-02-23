CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill council recently purchased a piece of art — an aerial photograph of the borough.
Greg Cromer, of Winchester, Va., an aerial photographer, appeared before council.
“I’ve been working on a little quest to photograph every community in Pennsylvania,” he said.
He presented an image taken last September from the sky. Cromer has been taking pictures for over 15 years. Although a pilot, he relies on another flier while collecting the images.
“It was just a glorious morning,” Cromer said. “Shot almost 70 towns on this day back in September.”
Cromer asked council if it was interested in purchasing a copy. Council purchased a 20 by 28 for $195 plus $50 for the inclusion of a digital file. “Most put it on their Facebook, website, reports, etc.” said Cromer.
Cromer has taken over 3,000 aerial photos of municipalities, schools and scenic attractions, spanning sites across 32 states, according to his website.
Sizes of the images vary. For more information about his work, visit http://www.gregcromer.com/. A photo for this story was not available.
Chester Hill Borough Council said it intends to hang the image in the municipal building for all to see.
“It’ll look beautiful,” said President Dr. Pierce Sanute.