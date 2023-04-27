PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola School District is looking to impose more restrictions on sick day policies.
At the recent school board meeting on April 26, one notable topic of brief discussion was the cracking down on unpaid half-days for employees within the district.
Superintendent Gregg Paladina brought the discussion into the fray of the conversation near the end of the pubic comment portion of the meeting.
Paladina said, “We can absolutely understand if you’re sick, or an emergency happens, but otherwise? We can’t afford to keep having these teachers miss these half days.”
The discussion didn’t last long, but Paladina ended the conversation, further bolstering his position.
“Subs are hard to find, and it’s unfair to these students,” Paladina said, “They deserve a full education — the best we can get them — and I’m afraid that if these unexcused, unpaid sick days keep coming up, we might have to raise some more concerns about them.”
No definitive decision or major comments were made on the matter, and this topic of conversation could be continued at next school board meeting.