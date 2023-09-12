CURWENSVILLE — A Curwensville resident inquired about additional police presence on State Street at a recent Curwensville Borough Council meeting.
Resident Rick “Whitey” Swatsworth said he has witnessed speeding tractor trailers and other large trucks traveling fast on the highway that goes through the borough’s downtown and business district.
“I’m asking council to do something about trucks using their jake brakes and the speed big trucks are traveling through town. It starts as early as 3 a.m. some days,” Swatsworth said, adding, “I understand a jake brake from speaking with Chief Mark Kelly that a jake brake is a safety feature, but if those trucks would travel the posted 25 miles-per-hour they wouldn’t need to use those brakes. Some trucks are traveling 45-50 miles per hour through the borough.”
Mayor Jim Hoover said he would speak to Curwensville Police Department Chief Mark Kelly and ensure he is aware of the issue.
Swatsworth thanked him and said the speed is a safety issue for residents. He expressed concern, “Someone is going to be hurt,” he added.