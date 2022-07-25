Plans are continuing to come together for the upcoming Cruise & Brews Food and Music Festival.
At the recent meeting of Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority, Executive Director Sue Swales-Vitullo announced several details that have been finalized.
“We are excited to announced details about the meet and greet with Josh Gallaher. Anyone interested in tickets should contact Bigfoot Country Radio,” she said.
The event will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19-20 at the Clearfield Driving Park. The free two-day music festival is finally set to debut after being postponed last year to give organizers additional time after returning from COVID-19.
The event will feature live music on both the park’s grove and grandstand stages, a classic car parade and drive-in, a large array of food trucks, artisans and other activities.
Headlining the event are two Pennsylvania “homegrown country music stars, Josh Gallagher, season 11 winner of the The Voice and Adam Yarger who has a new album, “Scratched Up Vinyl.” Both are prolific songwriters who have performed at the CMA Music Festival hosted by the County Music Association along with other country music stars.
The schedule includes Friday, Aug. 19, grove stage, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Brandon Guiffre; 7-10 p.m., Hell Bent.
Saturday, Aug. 20, grove stage, noon to 2 p.m., Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band; 2:30-4 p.m., Jerry Shickling; and 4:30-6 p.m., Markevich & MacDonald.
Main stage, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Adam Yarger; and 8:30-10 p.m., Josh Gallaher.
A private meet and greet will be held Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6-7 p.m. in the agriculture building. A ticket is required to attend the event. A limited number of tickets for the event will be sold.
The festival will be held on the same weekend as the Central Mountains Region Antique Automobile Club of America’s annual car show on Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Driving Park.