HARMONY GRANGE FAIR - selfie station
Buy Now

Chelsey and Curtis Chambers and their young son Tucker, 1, pose in the selfie station at the Harmony Grange Fair. The display features a replica of a homey kitchen like the ones local residents in years past might have used to prepare their fair entries.

 Dianne Byers

WESTOVER — An assertive social media campaign for the Harmony Grange Fair is overseen by two of the fair board’s newest members.

Curtis and Chelsey Chambers took over marketing the fair on social media in 2017. They said they did not hesitate when asked to take over the duties of creating Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat accounts to help publicize the fair.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos