WESTOVER — An assertive social media campaign for the Harmony Grange Fair is overseen by two of the fair board’s newest members.
Curtis and Chelsey Chambers took over marketing the fair on social media in 2017. They said they did not hesitate when asked to take over the duties of creating Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat accounts to help publicize the fair.
Prior to that, the fair had a closed group Facebook page where people could post pictures they had taken at the fair but not many people utilized it, they said.
The Chambers said when they came on board they were unable to work with the page, so they closed it and created a new Facebook page that anyone interested in the fair could like and share comments and photographs.
The current Facebook page has more than 5,500 followers and between Instagram and Snapchat, there are another 1,000 people who keep track of the fair’s activities, although the Snapchat page has the fewest amount of followers.
“We saw the potential and we really love the fair,” Chelsey Hughes said both were the main reasons behind why the busy young family who own a beef farm and are parents to a toddler son, decided to take on the campaign.
This year marks the fourth year they have been giving fair fans a glimpse into the fair in the weeks leading up to it and during fair week. There was no fair held in 2020 because of COVID-19.
The couple said during the period that leads up to fair week and during the five days of the fair, they are kept very busy posting photographs and answering many questions they receive about the fair.
“We keep up with the comments we receive each day. We try to answer as quickly as we can. The closer to the fair, the more activity each account has. All get comments and questions. Some of (the inquiries) are from local people but most are from people outside the area,” Curtis Chambers said.
Fair Manager Shae Harkleroad said those daily peeks at the fair have resulted in higher numbers of fair visitors.
“It has definitely increased the attendance and interest in the fair,” he said.
The fair’s fans range in age, the two said, and different age groups are looking for different things on social media. Older fans enjoy pictures and newspaper clippings from previous fairs while younger ones like seeing pictures of themselves at the current fair or the previous year that they can tag and share with their friends, they said.
“We try to plan our displays around the fair’s theme each year. Thankfully there are grange members who have kept pictures from prior years and are willing to share them with us,” Chelsey Chambers said.
There are difficulties however. One of those is a lack of dependable broadband service. “In past years we have tried to do a live feed from some of the fair’s activities. The service is not always reliable. Now we just try to get the photos or videos onto the page as quickly as possible so that people can see them. Mostly we use our phones to do that but we live very close to the fairgrounds so if we need to go home to load something we can do that,” Chelsey Chambers said.
“We try to hit all the major activities at the fair each year. People enjoy seeing the entertainment, entries, the animals and they especially like when they see themselves,” she said.
To visit the fair’s social media visit Facebook, Harmony Grange Fair, and on Instagram @harmonygrangefair.