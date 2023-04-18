PHILIPSBURG –After lodging a bid of $200,000, Central Intermediate Unit has purchased the abandoned Philipsburg Junior High School on North Sixth Street
Central Intermediate Unit is an organization that’s purpose is to train teachers and educators, and to keep them up-to-date with the latest teaching trends and methodology.
The demolition of the school and reconstruction of the new building will begin at some point within the next six months, and will be finished within 18 months of that- giving Central Intermediate Unit roughly 124 months to compete its project.
The new building announcement was met with questions from several board members, including member Kathy Kalinosky, who asked questions about what all is going to be put into the space.
“So, with this construction, what can we expect to be coming into this community?” Kalinosky asked, “Will there be a green area? How big is this?”
The Executive Director Francine Adler answered this question rather promptly.
“What we’re going to have is a two-story office and training complex coming in where the old gym used to be, and the rest is planned for parking and other space,” Adler said. “As far as a green area, we’ll have to talk to the architect and see what we can do.”
As a whole, the Borough of Philipsburg had just over $182,000 invested into this property, meaning that the borough has broken even with their investments, given the $200,000 bid.
“Well, we thank you for you bid, and we’re glad you’re doing a good thing with the property,” Kalinosky said, “I’m hoping that this is the start of one of the most beautiful blocks in Philipsburg.”