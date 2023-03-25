Editor’s Note: The sources in this article have asked to be identified by only their first names, due to the nature of work the 814PredHunters group does.
With less than a year under its belt, 814PredHunters — a grassroots group of individuals dedicated to catching sexual predators who target children and teens — has become known for helping to keep families and communities safe.
Founder Brian of Clearfield County and his longtime friend and fellow group member, Ryan, said their world was shaken up when their good friend of 20-plus years was convicted of raping a minor in 2022, something they never saw coming.
“We were all fooled by him,” Brian said.
When it comes to reeling in what they call “a catch,” there are multiple decoys from all walks of life posing as minors on several different social media platforms/websites at any given time. The decoy uses a childlike profile photo that may target predators lurking online.
It was stressed that real children’s photos are not used for this.
At any given time, the decoys can be talking to dozens of individuals.
Much research and resources have went into running a successful, and safe, “catch group.” Brian says he has spent hours watching YouTube videos on similar groups such as Colorado Ped Patrol, which they hope to measure up to one day.
814PredHunters has caught individuals beyond the state of Pennsylvania, including in Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia.
In Pennsylvania alone, the group currently has 45 catches.
The group’s first came in September 2022, just a few days after its initiation, ending the year with 30-plus predator nabs.
From there, 814PredHunters continued to grow, with more and more people wanting to help, the men said. The 814PredHunters Facebook audience exploded, which now has around 10,000 followers and 6,700 “likes.”
One thing the group is widely known for is their Facebook Live videos of the catches. During any given one, 300-500 viewers are watching this live feed, they said.
“We are exposing them for who they truly are,” said Brian. “Ninety-nine percent of the time, the videos we post are confession videos.”
The “catch” location is always in a controlled environment, with several 814PredHunters group members present.
When the individual comes to meet with the decoy, Brian says his goal is to get them to admit their intentions, and gain as much information as possible.
Brian, who goes to each and every catch, said at first, he felt he had to watch his back. Now, with eight to 10 people at a catch, he knows someone is always there.
“You really have to trust who you are working with,” added Ryan.
The catch is always non-confrontational, and does not involve the person’s family. The goal is to never have violence involved, and to always operate within the law throughout the entire process.
There are certainly misconceptions associated with 814PredHunters. For example, no one who chats with a decoy is “trapped” into their situation, said Brian.
“These people pick themselves,” he said. “People have the ability to say ‘no.’”
The decoy is never the first to talk to the individual in a sexual manner, nor are they the first to ask to meet in person. And, if the potential predator quits speaking to the decoy, they “let them be.”
People have also been willing to travel quite a distance –states away –to meet a decoy.
Each catch depends on the situation. It can take one day to gather the evidence they need, or it can take six months, said the PredHunters.
Group member stress that people should not show up to a catch location, as it could throw the entire process off.
“If you want to meet us, message us,” said Ryan.
The group has received a warm welcome from most area police departments and court officials – who are appreciative of the help in catching these criminals – and maintains a good partnership with law enforcement. Officers are even known to watch their Live videos.
By the time the evidence reaches law enforcement, 814PredHunters has everything printed out for them, including chat logs and electronic documents. They also provide a confession video. They are involved in stages of the court process, including attending preliminary hearings and trials that follow.
The personal side to PredHunters
Signing up to be a PredHunter comes with the price tag of feeling many emotions amid these situations, such as shock, anger, disgust. Some of these catches are people that one would never in a million years suspect, hiding in plain sight, said Brian.
Being a part of something like this truly takes “a special person” with a lot of self control, Brian said.
It’s crucial to “separate yourself” from the work, and make sure to take a step back from it when needed, they both said.
A decoy, who will remain anonymous, said the nature of what the group does can be very difficult, but it’s equally important.
“I do this to keep my kids, and your kids, safe,” she said.
When it comes to what can be “the dark web,” some useful advice for parents would be to monitor their kids’ phones, Ryan said. They should always remain on high alert and be aware.
“Check their SnapChats, friends lists,” he said.
SnapChat, an app that deletes messages instantly, is very common among predators.
“Be proactive with your kids. Your kid may not be doing anything wrong, but the person on the other end might be,” said Ryan.
The community feedback has been positive, with many grateful there is a group dedicated to catching people who prey on children and teens from behind the scenes. They have received many “Thank yous” from parents who can rest a little easier.
“We feel grateful people are supporting us,” the men said.
Supporters can contribute to the group’s efforts by donating, which help with costs like gas, wireless microphones, office supplies and meals while on the road.
814PredHunters also has memorabilia available, including clothing, drink tumblers, coasters and more.
A pool, darts and cornhole tournament will be held to benefit the PredHunters at Bear Claw Sports Bar in Reynoldsville at 1 p.m. on April 15.
A benefit dinner is also set for April 29 at 3 p.m. at the Columbia Volunteer Fire Co. in Osceola Mills.
This seems to be only the beginning for 814PredHunters, with several things in the works, one of them being a paid membership site where locals will be able to actually see the group’s chat logs, said Brian.
This has never been, and will never be about money. The goal is to help protect children and keep them safe from the potential evil that is out there, said Brian. Even helping just one child makes it all worthwhile.
“We aren’t stopping,” he said.