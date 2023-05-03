The 46th annual Rosary March, sponsored by the Clearfield St. Francis Chapter of the World Apostolate of Fatima, will be held Sunday, May 7, beginning at 3 p.m.
The march will be held at the Expo I building at the Clearfield Driving Park. It will begin with the Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, immediately followed by the rosary and the Eucharistic Procession, which will be outside weather permitting.
It is not necessary for participants to participate in the procession. They may remain inside. It is important for all to pray the Rosary together, as a community, to demonstrate faith and love for Jesus and his mother, Mary. This year’s prayer intentions are to bring back the lost sheep of the church and evangelize the young in the Catholic faith.
The Clearfield march was started by Bud Moore 46 years ago, as a response to the appearance of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1917 to three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal. Mary’s message of prayer and repentance, especially the Rosary, and that God has entrusted the peace of the world to her moved Moore to promote the Rosary by means of the annual march.
The guest speaker at the march will be the Rev. Fr. Bill Barron, pastor of the Central Moshannon Cluster and administrator of the Northern Moshannon Cluster of churches.
Other highlights of the program will be the crowning of the Erie Diocesan Pilgrim Virgin Statue and the benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament.
St. Francis Rosary and Altar Society will be selling a variety of food. There will also be booths to purchase books, religious goods and snacks.
The Rosary March will be held regardless of weather.
For additional information contact the president of the St. Francis Chapter of the World Apostolate of Fatima Bill Moore at 765-0171.