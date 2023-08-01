Clearfield County 4-H Beef Club Member Isaiah Smeal waited patiently Saturday for his steers’ turn on the scale.
His Angus and Angus Cross steers were being weighed to determine their eligibility to be among the lineup in Saturday’s Clearfield County 4-H and FFA Livestock and Poultry Sale at the Clearfield County Fair.
Smeal, who lives in Frenchville and is a coming junior at Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School, will participate in the sale for the sixth time. “My first years I sold pigs, then I sold lambs and pigs and this year I am offering steers,” he told The Progress.
Being part of the 4-H program and participating in the sale has helped Smeal learn responsibility, time management and the importance of working hard to accomplish a goal.
“Having animal projects has taught me a lot of things including making good financial decisions. I have also learned you get out of an animal the work you put into it,” he explained.
The money Smeal has earned at previous auctions is used to support his future animal projects and college. He said he plans to study engineering “but somehow lean towards agriculture.”
This is the 39th consecutive year for the sale that begins promptly at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Joe S. Wriglesworth Livestock Arena located behind the cattle barns at the Clearfield Driving Park where the fair is held.
Late registration, pre-sale viewing and an an opportunity to speak with auction exhibitors will be held from 8:30-9:15 a.m.
Those who have attended or bid in previous sales will not need to register again but are asked to check in at the registration table.
County 4-H and FFA members with livestock projects that meet weight standards and other eligibility requirements will be selling them in the auction.
Included in the sale’s lineup are more than 270 quality lots that include beef steers, swine, lambs, goats, meat pen rabbits, blocks of cheese and processed poultry including Cornish hens, chickens and turkeys –all waiting for lucky bidders to take them home and enjoy.
Livestock committee President Tyler Johns said each year the 4-H and FFA members amaze him with the quality of animal projects they are exhibiting for sale. “They uphold huge standards for their animal projects. The kids just do an exceptional job. 4-H and FFA members are raising the best of the best when it comes to animals and they continue to display those standards,” he said.
Also featured in Saturday’s sale will be the lamb raised by 2022 Clearfield County Fair Queen Makenna Rummel. The lamb will be sold with the proceeds being split between the sale committee’s scholarship program that benefits 4-H and FFA members who have participated in the sale and are now enrolled in higher education and the Clearfield County Fair Queen’s charity, Queens for a Cause, benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network.
Johns said the sale benefits participants and preparation for it provides them with skill sets they will carry through life.
“I think sometimes people can’t get beyond the monetary association with the sale. Money is a big part of it but these young men and women encompass so much more with their projects. The life skills they learn by having animal projects, participating in the sale process and selling animals are lessons they will use as they go through life,” he said.
“Years ago, I was in their situation. There have been many times in my life where I have felt better prepared because I participated in the sale and all that it includes,” Johns stated.
Johns said he and the committee are so appreciative of the community’s support 4-H and FFA members receive through resident’s participation in the sale.
“The community support means everything to these kids. They pour hours and hours of work into these projects. It is so nice to see that the community values that,” he added.