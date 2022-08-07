The undertakings of 4-H and FFA members were recognized Friday evening during the 161st edition of the Clearfield County Fair.
A ceremony was held in the Livestock Arena where the final few trophies for outstanding animal projects were distributed. Many trophies and awards were handed out during fair week at the conclusion of livestock shows that were held Monday through Friday.
2022 Clearfield County Fair Queen Makenna Rummel served as the mistress of ceremonies for the event. She and her court helped hand out trophies and congratulated recipients.
“You all did a great job throughout the week,” Rummel told the large crowd of 4-H and FFA members and their families.
Clearfield County Extension and 4-H Youth Development Education Hannah Alexander commended 4-H and FFA members for their work and commitment to both programs.
“Congratulations to all 4-H and FFA members. You have all done a wonderful job working with your animals,” she noted.
A list of awards was provided by Alexander to The Progress. They are:
- Best 4-H club exhibit, Hepburnia 4-H Club.
- Spirit award, Isakk Way.
- Grand champion 4-H dairy showman, Landon Fairman.
- 4-H all-breed dairy champion, Landon Fairman.
- 4-H junior dairy showman, Eli Wisor.
- 4-H intermediate dairy showman, Noah Wriglesworth.
- 4-H senior dairy showman, Landon Fairman.
- Grand champion and reserve champion cheese, Landon Fairman.
- Best 4-H beef exhibit, Nathan Swope.
- Grand champion 4-H market steer showman, Nathan Swope.
- Grand champion market beef steer, Ella Brooks.
- Best 4-H vegetable exhibit, Lance Davidson.
- Grand champion market chicken, Alexys McGovern.
- Grand champion market turkey, Owen Bailey.
- Grand champion market Cornish hen, Vince Davidson.
- Best 4-H swine exhibit, Colben Wise.
- Grand champion market swine showman, Kyra Henry.
- Grand champion market swine, Colben Wise.
- Best 4-H sheep exhibit, Janice Gilliland.
- Grand champion 4-H market lamb showman, Janice Gilliland.
- Grand champion market lamb, Janice Gilliland.
- Best 4-H goat exhibit, Janice Gilliland.
- Grand champion market goat, Janice Gilliland.
- Grand champion market goat showman, Janice Gilliland.
- Best in show 4-H rabbit, Reed Yingling.
- Grand champion 4-H rabbit showman, Mariah Brothers.
- Grand champion and reserve champion market rabbits, Kacey Brothers.
- Grand champion 4-H horse showman, Vesta Brickley.
- Reserve champion 4-H horse showman, Chloe Pflueger.
- All-breed 4-H champion horse, two years and younger, Chloe Pflueger.
- All-breed 4-H champion horse, three years and older, Madison Conklin.
- All-breed 4-H reserve champion horse, three years and older, Jenna Beers.
- Best 4-H equine exhibit, Chloe Pflueger.
- Safe tractor driving contest, Dylan Henry.
- Best FFA dairy project, Dylan Henry.
- Best FFA swine exhibit, Kyra Henry.
- Best FFA poultry project, Braylen and Isakk Way.
- Best FFA equine project, Darian Pflueger.
- Joe Wriglesworth Memorial Award for outstanding swine exhibit, Isakk and Braylen Way.
- 2022 grand champion master showman, Kyra Henry.
- 2022 reserve champion master showman, Nathan Swope.