Clearfield County 4-H and FFA members were lauded for their effort and consistency in their projects entered into competition at the Clearfield County Fair.
Clearfield County 4-H and Youth Development Educator Hannah Alexander, said each year the work of the youth never ceases to amaze her.
“Every year when I come to the fair and walk through the exhibits I’m in awe. I see the 4-H and FFA helping each other and the leadership that goes on here is just awesome.”
The 2023 Clearfield County Fair Queen Eva Bloom and her court, first Runner-up Emily Smeal, second Runner-up Lauren Kennedy and third Runner-Up Cherish Kauffman assisted in presenting awards to 4-H and FFA members.
Awards were given to: 4-H club exhibit, sponsored by Kaylee Hailstorm to Clearfield County 4-H Beef Club; vegetable exhibit, sponsored by Clearfield Agway, Vince Davidson; 4-H spirit award, sponsored by Jana Davidson, Nathan Swope.
Dairy awards were presented to: 4-H all-breed dairy champion, sponsored by Wriglesworth Knob Farm, 4-H senior dairy showman champion, sponsored by Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, grand champion cheese, sponsored by Hick’s Dairy Farm, reserve champion cheese, sponsored by Henry’s Dairy Farm and grand champion dairy showman, sponsored by Dairy Farmers of America, Landon Fairman; 4-H junior dairy showman champion, sponsored by Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Eli Wisor; 4-H intermediate dairy showman champion, sponsored by Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Noah Wriglesworth; and FFA best dairy project, sponsored by Curwensville Feed Store and FFA all-breed championship dairy, sponsored by Sanview Dairy Farms, Dylan Henry.
Steer awards were given to: 4-H beef exhibit, sponsored by Kerr Cattle Co., Landen Barr; FFA beef exhibit, sponsored by Kerr Cattle Co., Maci Daubs; grand champion 4-H market steer showman, Ella Brooks; and grand champion market beef steer, Isaiah Smeal.
Poultry awards were bestowed to: 4-H poultry exhibit, sponsored by Walter Hopkins & Co., Justine Evans; FFA poultry project, sponsored by Joe Palumbo’s Meat Market, Braylen Way; grand champion market chicken, sponsored by Dr. Matt Rich, Natalie Yingling; grand champion market turkey sponsored by Zachary Mccluskey, Jace Freyer; and grand champion market Cornish hen, sponsored by Ellinger Farms, Ben Wriglesworth.
Swine awards were presented to: 4-H swine exhibit, sponsored by Square One Design & Print and grand champion market swine, Chapman Auto Parts, Addy Bortot; FFA swine project, sponsored by Clearfield Agway, Sarah Buchwitz; grand champion market swine, sponsored by Don Krevel family, Colben Wise; and Joe Wriglesworth Memorial Award for outstanding swine exhibit, sponsored by Jeff Wriglesworth family and Knob Farm, Nathan Swope.
Lamb awards were given to: 4-H sheep exhibit, Clearfield County Fair board, Alayna Bortot; and grand champion 4-H market lamb showman, Kline Cattle Co. and grand champion market lamb, sponsored by Robbins Lumber, Janice Gilliland.
Goat awards were received by: 4-H goat exhibit, sponsored by Lakeview Farms, Sophia Leiden; and grand champion market goat, sponsored by the Nelen family and grand champion 4-H market goat showman, sponsored by Clearfield County 4-H, Janice Gilliland.
Rabbit awards were presented to: best in show 4-H rabbit, Penn State Extension, Joshua Hardy; grand champion 4-H rabbit showman, sponsored by Turner’s Rabbit Habit, and 4-H rabbit exhibit, sponsored by Penn State Extension, Kacey Brothers; grand champion market rabbit, sponsored by Scott Way family, Lena Stone; and reserve 4-H rabbit showman, sponsored by Sapp Brothers, Mariah Brothers.
Horse awards were given to: grand champion horse showman, sponsored by Thundering Hoofbeats 4-H Club, FFA all-breed champion horse, sponsored by B&F Petroleum, FFA equine master showman, sponsored by M.L. Moore Apartment Rentals, and FFA best equine project, sponsored by Little’s Drive-in Auto Sales, Chloe Pflueger; 4-H reserve champion horse showman, sponsored by All New You Fitness, and 4-H all-breed champion horse, three years and older, sponsored by Sapp Brothers, Jenna Beers; and 4-H best equine exhibit, sponsored in memory of Linda C. Shomo-Ardary, FFA equine master showman reserve, sponsored by Taylor Brothers Hay & Grain, and FFA overall all-breed reserve champion horse, sponsored by B&F Petroleum, Brayson Gaines.
Livestock judging award were distributed to: Vince Davidson, junior, sponsored by Siegel Engraving; Janice Gilliland, intermediate, sponsored by Earl Freyer family; and Isaiah Smeal, senior, sponsored by Siegel Engraving.
Dylan Henry received the award for safe tractor driving in the contest sponsored by Leonard Farms.