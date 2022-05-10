PHILIPSBURG — Moshannon Valley EMS recently acquired five new cardiac monitors and multiple radios through a federal grant, according to co-manager Wes Cartwright.
A FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant helped make the purchase possible. These grants go towards fire departments, state fire training academies and emergency medical service organizations. The grant, awarded Sept. 10, 2021, amounted to $241,818, according to FEMA’s website. Moshannon Valley EMS covered 5 percent of the project, according to Cartwright.
The cardiac monitors perform a variety of tasks, such as a 12-lead electrocardiogram, which measures the electrical activity of the heart, and determining carbon dioxide levels.
The device can transmit information to the hospital. This is particularly helpful for a heart alert. By sending the information in advance, a team can be ready and waiting to take the individual to the cardiac catheterization lab.
The monitors also have a camera system that could allow doctors to observe an accident scene if needed.
Moshannon Valley EMS previously had monitors that were about 10 years old, according to Cartwright.
“The monitors we had were unrepairable,” he said of the monitors, where are used in daily operations. “Even if we don’t do EKGs, we still do vital signs with the monitors.”
The organization also purchased five mobile radios and 10 portable radios, according to Cartwright. To communicate with Centre County and other served counties, such as Clearfield or Cambria, Moshannon Valley EMS needed two radios. The new radios allow for easy communication using only one radio across the counties.
“We were excited that we were able to get the funding through the federal government to do that,” said Cartwright.