CURWENSVILLE — For 20 years, Curwensville Merchants Association has been encouraging shoppers to kick off holiday preparations during Home for the Holidays.
Home for the Holidays will be held Nov. 3-5 in Curwensville. The event is sponsored by Curwensville Merchants Association.
CMA President Mary Kay Reiter said the celebration is members’ way of giving back to the community and to thank shoppers for sustaining them throughout the year.
“Customers support our members. We appreciate it,” Reiter said. “Home for the Holidays is the association’s way of helping residents and visitors prepare for the coming holidays by crossing off their to-do lists while they are having a good time at the celebration.”
She said 2022 marks the 20th year for the event.
“This year we have approximately 35 businesses and non-profit organizations participating. There are lots of different activities during the three days of Home for the Holidays. There are several new activities this year, especially on Saturday. Curwensville Merchants Association’s year-around theme is shop locally, and Home for the Holidays is members’ opportunity to show visitors what we have available here in town. There are so many unique and one-of-a-kind things at Curwensville businesses to buy for gifts or just a treat for yourself. Many businesses also offer customer service that you often don’t get at larger stores,” Reiter noted.
Reiter said Home for the Holidays also represents members’ willingness to work together for the good of the community. “Home for the Holidays really represents the stability of Curwensville businesses. We have been presenting this for 20 years,” she said. “It evolves and changes each year. It is amazing. I am very proud of all our members and this event. Everyone does their part to make Home for the Holidays a success and that’s why it works.”
Thursday, Nov. 3, will be a day to visit local businesses, shop the merchandise, register for door prizes and enjoy open houses.
The Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society will be hosting an open house at the Korb House Museum, 836 State St., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Co-President Jen Tubbs said, “The society will be selling its new cookbook, t-shirts and chances for the pizza oven donated by Gates Hardware. There will also be an assortment of cookies from the recipes in the cookbook at the Korb House for guests to try.”
The society will conduct a scavenger hunt during the celebration. There is no cost to participate. Forms can be picked up during any of the museum’s open houses and returned to the museum by Saturday at the close of the open house.
Members will have a popup at the Strawberry Tree on Friday at 5 p.m. during the wine walk. The society will also sponsor a homemade soup sale Saturday at the Curwensville Firehall.
Friday, Nov. 4, activities include the annual wine walk, sponsored by St. Timothy and St. Bonaventure churches’ Knights of Columbus, from 5-8 p.m. The wine walk begins at St. Timothy Church, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, where maps of each of the participating locations are available. Advance tickets are $20 each. Tickets are $25 each the night of the wine walk.
A wine walk afterparty will be held at Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s The Smokehouse, 408 Filbert St., Curwensville, beginning at 8:30 p.m. There will be a disc jockey and specials on food and beverages.
Saturday, Nov. 5, there will be a special activity just for kids. A make and take Christmas tree, collection bag and a list of participating businesses where kids can pick up decorations for their trees will be available outside the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, 300 State St.
Member Christina McCracken said, “Kids can go to as many or as few of the stops as they like to pick up decorations for their trees. At the Stuff Store, 301 Filbert St., a table will be set up where the kids can assemble their trees. If they choose, they can have their tree hung in the window on display or they can take it home with them. A limited number of trees are available, so it’s first come, first served.”
The Girl Scouts will conduct a food drive to benefit the Curwensville Food Pantry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Hidden Star Country Kitchen.
The annual parade to welcome Santa Claus to town begins at noon. Lineup will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Curwensville United Methodist Church’s parking lot. The parade will march down State Street from its intersection with Walnut Street and onto Filbert Street, ending at Curwensville Firehall.
Groups and organizations who would like to participate in the parade can message McCracken through Curwensville Home for the Holidays Facebook page.
The new Irvin Manor, 211 State St., will host an open house Saturday from 2-4 p.m. A $5 donation is requested.
Reiter said the merchants association’s annual holiday word search will be held. Shoppers can search for a word in each participating member’s store. Shoppers will write the word they find on the special sheet, available in participating businesses, just below the corresponding businesses’ name. For each answer completed, the shopper will receive an entry in the drawing to win one of six merchant gift certificates. Those who find all the stores’ words and complete the sheet will double their opportunities to win a CMA gift certificate. A complete schedule of member businesses’ activities is on the back of the word search sheet.
Also returning is the annual scavenger hunt sponsored by Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home. Shoppers can again search participating stores for a portion of a holiday phrase and when they complete the phrase return the form to the funeral home to be included in a drawing to win one of three cash prizes. Forms are available at the funeral home’s parking lot’s entrance.
Last minute changes, a printable word search sheet and a full schedule of events will be found on the Home for the Holidays Facebook page.