CURWENSVILLE — A popular seasonal fundraising event is returning to Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
At the lake authority’s recent meeting, Friends of Curwensville Lake Authority President Jordan Russell told authority members the Haunted Walk will be happening this fall at the park.
He said although early last year the future of the walk was uncertain, it was held although heavy rain forced the cancellation of the second day’s walks.
“The dates for the walk are yet to be determined,” Russell said, adding members will be choosing them at a coming Friends meeting.
He said the community and the lake’s campers are both very supportive of the Haunted Walk. “It is a good fundraiser for the Friends and it’s a great event. It provides the organization with some income to help make improvements at the lake and it helps keeps the lake in people’s minds during the months when the park is not open,” he explained.
Russell asked for and received approval for a 2024 season pass to the park that will be among the prizes to be raffled off during the walk. He said the organization likes to give away items that can be used at Curwensville Lake.