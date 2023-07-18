CURWENSVILLE — Nearly 100 vehicles registered for Saturday’s Curwensville Days Car Show.
The show, held at Irvin Park, marked its 26th year.
“We had 96 vehicles. We usually plan for 100 so we were pretty close,” Committee Member Carl Heaton said, adding, “Everything went really well.”
The President’s Choice was presented to Jim Pistner of St. Marys for a 1951 Chevrolet truck.
Curwensville Days’ steering committee President Zach McGarry said he chose the vehicle because it was “absolutely stunning.”
“I’m a truck guy and you can see the owner has put lots of time and work into this vehicle. The bed has absolutely beautiful woodwork.”
The Leroy Fye Memorial Award was presented to Dennis and Sharon Whipple of Morrisdale who entered a 1959 Ford Galaxie. The Ken Britton Memorial Award was given to Dan Gill of Clearfield for his 1972 Chevrolet Blazer. The Mike Farley Memorial Award was handed over to Ray Bennett of Mahaffey for his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air.
Rich Oswalt of Spartanburg received the award for the longest distance traveled.
The winners of the show categories include:
• Class 1, motorcycles, Jim Thompson, Hawk Run, 2007 Harley Davidson Softtail, first; and Benton Wriglesworth, Clearfield, 2011 Yamaha V Star 1000, second.
• Class 2, stock cars up to 1954, Tom Pavelko, Cherry Tree, 1929 Desoto CK, first; Richard Hubler, Hawk Run, 1928 Model A, second; and Jesse Zorger, Grampian, 1927 Graham sedan.
• Class 3, stock cars, 1955-1964, Dennis and Sharon Whipple, Morrisdale, 1959 Ford Galaxie, first; Max and Kathy Neal, Glen Campbell, 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, second; and Bill and Marsha Lumadue, Woodland, 1955 Ford Crown Victoria, third.
• Class 4, stock cars, 1965-1975, Randy Grunthaner, St. Marys, 1967 Mercury Cougar X R7, first; Jason Stanton, Smithmill, 1974 Pontiac GTO, second; and Joel Stanton, Philipsburg, 1968 Pontiac GTO, third.
• Class 5, stock cars, 1976-1985, Randy Anderson, Clearfield, 1984 Buick Riviera, first; Bill Fitzpatrick, DuBois, 1978 Ford Mustang Mach I, second; and Ron Daub, O’Shanter, 1980 Chevrolet Chevette, third.
• Class 6, stock cars, 1986-1996, Jim Tranchine, Export, 1989 Lincoln Town Car, first; Karen Sierzega, DuBois, 1988 Pontiac Fierro GT, second; and Charles Spuck, Frenchville, 1986 commercial utility cargo vehicle 1009K5, third.
• Class 7, stock cars, 1997-2007, Tim DuFour, Penfield, 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby, first; Dave and Carol Friday, Tyrone, 2005 Ford Mustang GT, second; and Burt Henchbarger, Clearfield, 2007 Lincoln Mark LT, third.
• Class 8, stock cars, 2008 to present, Denny Forragine, Johnsonburg, 2015 Dodge Challenger, first; Bernie Carfley, Curwensville, 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, second; and Mike Johnson, Grampian, 2010 Mazda Miata, third.
• Class 9, stock trucks, vans and SUVs to 1981, Dennis McCracken, Curwensville, 1977 Ford pickup, first; and Jesse Zorger, Grampian, 1975 Ford F150, second.
• Class 10, stock trucks, vans, SUVs 1982 to present, Nancy Syktich, Clearfield, 2020 Jeep Gladiator, first; and Pat and Dianne Carfley, Curwensville, 2011 GMC pickup, second.
• Class 11, modified cars, 1950-1965, Ray Bennett, Mahaffey, 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, first; Joel and Sharon Boyer, Belsano, 1955 Chevrolet 210 Gasser, second; and Rich Oswalt, Spartanburg, 1955 Pontiac Star Chief, third.
• Class 12, modified cars, 1966-1976, Larry and Kim Satterlee, Punxsutawney, 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle, first; Allen Shirley, Indiana, 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport, second; and Douglas Feaster, LaJose, 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28, third.
• Class 13, modified cars, 1977-1997, Mike Smolko, Osceola Mills, 1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, first; Jason Swatsworth, West Decatur, 1987 Chevrolet Silverado, second; and Ben Barnett, Clearfield, 1984 Chevrolet Camaro, third.
• Class 14, modified cars, 1998 to present, Robert Tibbens, Clearfield, 2014 Dodge Challenger, first; Ronnie Ibberson, Philipsburg, 2006 Ford Mustang GT, second; and Dave Yearick, Moshannon, 2006 Ford Mustang GT, third.
• Class 15, modified trucks, vans and SUVs to 1981, Jim Pistner, St. Marys, 1951 Chevrolet truck, first; Brad Dimmick, Curwensville, 1955 Willy’s Jeep, second; and Bob Curley, Clearfield, 2014 Jeep Wrangler, third.
• Class 16, modified trucks, vans and SUVs, 1982 to present, Bart Kilraine, Revloc, 2001 Ford F250, first; Chris Beirlair, Janesville, 1987 Chevrolet Silverado, second; and Steve Clark, Olanta, 2019 Ford 150, third.
• Class 17, special interest vehicles to present, Paul Painter, Curwensville, 2021 Slingshot, first; Paul Breth, Grampian, homemade trike, second; and Dan Gill, Clearfield, 1972 Chevrolet Blazer, third.
• Class 18, street rods, Dana Neely, Cherry Tree, 1923 Ford T Bucket, first; Jim Seger, Morrisdale, 1954 Ford Coupe, second; and Richard Kuhlman, Bellefonte, 1941 Willy’s Coupe, third.
• Class 19, two-seat sports cars, Mary Tranchine, Export, 1999 Plymouth Prowler, first; Stephen Schoening, Sykesville, 2003 Chevrolet Corvette, second; and John and Ellen Millinder, Wallaceton, 2002 Chevrolet Corvette, third.
• Class 20, full body with modifications, up to to 1948, Tom and Claira Veres, Morrisdale, 1936 Plymouth sedan, first; and Linda McCracken, Curwensville, 1935 Chevrolet sedan, second.