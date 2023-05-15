CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Blue Mass Committee announced that the 2023 Clearfield County Blue Mass is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at noon at St. Francis Catholic Church in Clearfield.
The Blue Mass is celebrated annually throughout the United States in Catholic Churches for law enforcement officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators, and EMS personnel.
The color blue relates to the blue-colored uniforms predominantly used by those in public services. The Blue Mass, even though held in a Catholic church, is an opportunity for all faiths to gather together as a community to show gratitude for these public servants and pray for their safety.
All public safety personnel are invited at attend and formal dress/uniform is requested. Seating preference will be given to those in public safety. The general public is welcome to attend.
There will be a luncheon for all those in public service following the Mass in the St. Francis School cafeteria.
The Blue Mass is being held in conjunction with National Police Week to recognize those members of law enforcement that serve our communities each and every day.
The purpose of this week is to “pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and to voice our appreciation for all those who currently serve on the front lines of the battle against crime.”
As a way to celebrate these men and women during National Police Week, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers has announced the nominees for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and Civilian of the Year. These awards will be presented later this week and are in recognitions of endeavors and exceptional service between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.
The nominees for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year are:
- Trooper Tyler Blaniar, Pennsylvania State Police (DuBois)
- Trooper Raymond Green, Pennsylvania State Police (Woodland)
- Officer David Hoover, Clearfield Regional Police Department
- Deputy Greg Neeper, Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department
- Sergeant Jonathan Walker, Clearfield Regional Police Department
The nominees for the Civilian of the Year Award are:
- Justin Butterworth, PCO at PSP Clearfield
- Carney Cataldo, Cataldo’s Collision, Inc.
- Dave & Amy Duke, Ice Dreams – Ice Cream Truck.