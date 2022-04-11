The 2022 Lumberjack Festival presented by Metzler Forest Products returns to the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds May 19-21.
This year’s event will feature live chainsaw carving and auction, a Stihl Timbersports competition, logging, grading and horse pulling demonstrations, equipment and truck displays, and more.
More than 30 chainsaw carvers will be on display and carving over the three day period. A live auction of their works with auctioneer Stephanie Tarbay will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
As seen on ESPN and a first time attraction to our area, a Stihl Timbersports Lumberjack competition will be held. The competition showcases some of the world’s best lumberjacks competing across 6 jaw-dropping disciplines.
Organizers are planning activities for the entire family. There will be log loading and lumber grading demos and presentations on the history of logging in Clearfield County. The PA WoodMobile will be on display for tours, and an axe throwing stage. Bear Hill Horse Logging will host demonstrations and there will be food and craft vendors.
A truck pull will close out the event on the grandstand track Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with six adrenaline pumping pulling classes. The pulls are being sponsored by PA Loggers and Log Haulers, Mild to Wild Motorsports, and Kuhnle Brothers Trucking.
The main event and attractions are free and open to the public. The truck pull has an admission price of $15 for adults and children 10 and under are free.
The festival is being held in conjunction with the annual Logs to Lumber event at the Curwensville High School on Friday, May 20.
The event is sponsored and supported by Metzler Forest Products, the National Hardwood Lumber Assoc., Forcey Lumber Co., the Lumber Heritage Region, Aaron Rowles Logging and Legacy Resouce Partners, Jason Muth Trucking, Carns Powersports, Mountain Extreme Powersports, Novey Recycling, W & W Equipment, Visit Clearfield County and more.
A full schedule to be released soon. Attendees are encouraged to visit the website https://www.lumberjackcarving.com/ and fb event page https://www.facebook.com/events/634476374315852/ for more information.